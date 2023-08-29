August 29, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

బాలీ: ఇండోనేషియాలోని (Indonesia) బాలి సముద్ర ప్రాంతంలో (Bali Sea region) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) సంభవించింది. మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.25 గంటల సమయంలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత రిక్టర్ స్కేలుపై 7.0గా నమోదయిందని యూరోపియన్-మెడిటరేనియన్ సీస్మోలాజికల్ సెంటర్ (EMSC) తెలిపింది. మతారామ్‌కు (Mataram) ఉత్తరాన 201 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 518 కిలోమీటర్లు దిగువన కదలలికలు సంభవించాయని పేర్కొంది.

కాగా, భూకంప తీవ్రత 7.1గా నమోదయిందని యూఎస్ జియోలాజికల్ సర్వే (USGS) తెలిపింది. అయితే సముద్ర గర్భంలో చాలా లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించడంతో సునామీ (Tsunami) వచ్చే ప్రమాదం లేదని వెల్లడించింది. ఇక 6.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలసీ (NCS) పేర్కొంది.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 01:25:32 IST, Lat: -6.86 & Long: 116.52, Depth: 518 Km ,Region: Bali Sea for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/wcH4I8Om0D pic.twitter.com/1fV6xqejAe

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 28, 2023