ఇండోనేషియాలోని (Indonesia) బాలి సముద్ర ప్రాంతంలో (Bali Sea region) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) సంభవించింది. మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.25 గంటల సమయంలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత రిక్టర్ స్కేలుపై 7.0గా నమోదయిందని యూరోపియన్-మెడిటరేనియన్ సీస్మోలాజికల్ సెంటర్ (EMSC) తెలిపింది.

బాలీ: ఇండోనేషియాలోని (Indonesia) బాలి సముద్ర ప్రాంతంలో (Bali Sea region) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) సంభవించింది. మంగళవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.25 గంటల సమయంలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత రిక్టర్ స్కేలుపై 7.0గా నమోదయిందని యూరోపియన్-మెడిటరేనియన్ సీస్మోలాజికల్ సెంటర్ (EMSC) తెలిపింది. మతారామ్‌కు (Mataram) ఉత్తరాన 201 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 518 కిలోమీటర్లు దిగువన కదలలికలు సంభవించాయని పేర్కొంది.

కాగా, భూకంప తీవ్రత 7.1గా నమోదయిందని యూఎస్ జియోలాజికల్ సర్వే (USGS) తెలిపింది. అయితే సముద్ర గర్భంలో చాలా లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించడంతో సునామీ (Tsunami) వచ్చే ప్రమాదం లేదని వెల్లడించింది. ఇక 6.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలసీ (NCS) పేర్కొంది.

అదేవిధంగా మంగళవారం వేకువజామున 3.50 గంటలకు అండమాన్‌ సముద్రంలో (Andaman Sea) కూడా భూమి కంపించిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.3గా నమోదయిందని, భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని తెలిపింది.

