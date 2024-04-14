Apps:
Tollywood | చిరంజీవిని కలిసిన టాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్స్‌.. స్పెషల్ ఏంటో తెలుసా..?

Tollywood | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ (Chiranjeevi) చిరంజీవి ప్రస్తుతం విశ్వంభర సినిమాతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ డైరెక్షన్‌లో సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉంది. కాగా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన దర్శకులు (Tollywood Directors Association) విశ్వంభర సెట్స్‌కు వెళ్లి చిరంజీవిని కలిశారు.

మే 4న తెలుగు ఫిల్మ్‌ డైరెక్టర్స్‌ డే సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌లోని ఎల్బీ స్టేడియంలో నిర్వహించనున్న ఈవెంట్‌కు రావాల్సిందిగా అసోసియేషన్‌ ప్రతినిధులు చిరంజీవికి ఆహ్వానం అందించారు. వారి ఆహ్వానాన్ని స్వీకరించిన చిరంజీవి తప్పకుండా ఈవెంట్‌కు హాజరవుతానని హామీనిచ్చారు. అనుదీప్‌ కేవీ, మెహర్‌ రమేశ్‌, సాయి రాజేశ్‌, శ్రీరామ్‌ ఆదిత్యతోపాటు పలువురు దర్శకులు చిరంజీవిని కలిసిన వారిలో ఉన్నారు. విశ్వంభర సెట్స్‌లో దర్శకులతో చిరంజీవి దిగిన స్టిల్స్‌ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

చిరంజీవితో టాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్స్‌..

 

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

 

