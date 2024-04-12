Apps:
The Greatest Of All Time | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Vijay) ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్న ఈ మూవీ ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ నేడే ఉండబోతుందన్న వార్త మూవీ లవర్స్‌లో జోష్‌ నింపుతోంది.

The Greatest Of All Time | క్రేజీ టాక్‌.. విజయ్‌, వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు వాయిస్‌తో The GOAT సాంగ్‌..!

The Greatest Of All Time | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్న ఈ మూవీకి The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) టైటిల్‌ను ఫైనల్ చేశారు. ఏప్రిల్‌ నెల ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌ అప్‌డేట్స్‌ రాబోతున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే అప్‌డేట్స్‌ నెట్టింట ఓ వార్త వైరల్ అవుతోంది. తాజాగా నేడే The GOAT ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ ఉండబోతుందన్న వార్త మూవీ లవర్స్‌లో జోష్‌ నింపుతోంది.

ఈ పెప్పీ పార్టీ సాంగ్‌కు యువన్‌ శంకర్‌ రాజా కంపోజ్‌ చేయగా.. ఈ పాటకు విజయ్‌, వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు గాత్రం అందించారని టాక్‌. ఇదే నిజమైతే దళపతి విజయ్ అభిమానులకు మాత్రం విజువల్‌ ఫీస్ట్‌ పక్కా అని చెప్పొ్చ్చు. The GOAT నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన స్టిల్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తూ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోంది.

ఈ మూవీలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ మరో కీ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. విజయ్‌ దీంతోపాటు హెచ్‌ వినోథ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 69కు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలపై త్వరలోనే క్లారిటీ రానుంది.

 

 

 

