The Greatest Of All Time | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). వెంకట్ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్న ఈ మూవీకి The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) టైటిల్ను ఫైనల్ చేశారు. ఏప్రిల్ నెల ఎక్జయిటింగ్ అప్డేట్స్ రాబోతున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే అప్డేట్స్ నెట్టింట ఓ వార్త వైరల్ అవుతోంది. తాజాగా నేడే The GOAT ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్ అనౌన్స్మెంట్ ఉండబోతుందన్న వార్త మూవీ లవర్స్లో జోష్ నింపుతోంది.
ఈ పెప్పీ పార్టీ సాంగ్కు యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా కంపోజ్ చేయగా.. ఈ పాటకు విజయ్, వెంకట్ ప్రభు గాత్రం అందించారని టాక్. ఇదే నిజమైతే దళపతి విజయ్ అభిమానులకు మాత్రం విజువల్ ఫీస్ట్ పక్కా అని చెప్పొ్చ్చు. The GOAT నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన స్టిల్స్లో విజయ్ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్ మ్యాన్గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్ లుక్లో కనిపిస్తూ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్ థ్రిల్లర్ జోనర్లో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్ పోషిస్తోంది.
ఈ మూవీలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్ మరో కీ రోల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ప్రశాంత్, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఏజీఎస్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ బ్యానర్పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. విజయ్ దీంతోపాటు హెచ్ వినోథ్ దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 69కు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలపై త్వరలోనే క్లారిటీ రానుంది.
#TheGreatestOfAllTime First Single Announcement Today 🤩
Vocals: ThalapathyVijay & Venkat Prabhu
Music : #Yuvan 💥
Genre: Peppy Party Song 🎵#TheGOAT #MeenakshiChaudhary pic.twitter.com/KqLND3dfZt
— Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) April 12, 2024
Are you guys Ready for the Double Treat 💥🤩 This Month is Going to be Exciting 🥳🔥For #ThalapathyVijay Fans ⭐ As
-April 14 – #TheGreatestOfAllTime First Single 🎶 is Getting Released❤🔥🌟
-April 20 – The #BlockBuster #Ghilli 🏆🥇 is Getting Re-released💯👏🏻#Thalapathy pic.twitter.com/piKpo6lI8j
— Kollywood Now (@kollywoodnow) April 3, 2024
Welcoming #Thalapathy for Day 4 shoot in Trivandrum in Kerala style 🔥🔥🔥#TheGreatestOfAllTime days in Trivandrum.pic.twitter.com/WyNjfjbliV
— AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 21, 2024
Another heartwarming moment as a fan greets Thalapathy VIJAY with a garland! The bond between our Thalapathy and his fans is truly special. ❤️#TheGreatestOfAllTime @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/JqHM8HjlHr
— N (@iNithinBarath) March 21, 2024
Heart Touching Video 🥹❤️@actorvijay #TheGreatestOfAllTime pic.twitter.com/UaROejkV1B
— Vijay Social Teamⱽˢᵀ (@TST_Offcl) March 21, 2024
Rush at day 4 🔥#TheGreatestOfAllTime#ThalapathyVijayStormHitsKeralapic.twitter.com/I53yFrHxHO
— Kerala Online Vijay Fans (@TeamKOVF) March 21, 2024
Today Special 🧨
– #Kanguva Glimpse Update Today 💥 Mostly 9AM Announcement 📣
– After 14 years, the shooting of Thalapathy begins in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 📸#TheGOAT Shoot 💞#ThalapathyVijay | #GOAT | #DishaPatani | #DSP | #TheGreastestOfAllTime pic.twitter.com/3JpzaJnerm
— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) March 18, 2024
#GOAT𓃵 Shooting spot video!#TheGreatestOfAllTime | #ThalapathyVijay
— 𝑩𝑨𝑹𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑺𝑴 (@BaraniDharanSM) January 9, 2024
Get ready for the action! #Thalapathy with #IlayaThalapathy is #TheGreatestOfAllTime#Thalapathy68SecondLook#AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir@ags_production #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh @vp_offl @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @venkat_manickam… pic.twitter.com/V4qFaWPGcs
— AGS Entertainment (@Ags_production) January 1, 2024
Exclusive : #Thalapathy68 New Year’s Special 👀 Update Confirmed ✅
Follow For @MovieTamil4
Official @vp_offl Twit For #MerryChristmas Wish And #Thalapathy68 updates coming sooooon🙏🏽🙏🏽 enjoy the festive season🎄🎁🥂#Thalapathy68FirstLook Announcement Dec 28 Coming For 3… pic.twitter.com/mLCZAgdDUS
— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) December 25, 2023
Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love ❤️ Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle 😊 Happy Morning everyone ❤️ #Thalapathy68
— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 20, 2023
Finallyyy! Here goes !🥰 Very Happy to be associated with the most expected project.. #Thalapathy68 … Thank you so much dear @vp_offl Sir for this opportunity!! And sharing screen space with our one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir will always be very very special to me ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/rR871Xc12o
— Kiccha Sudeep (@ikicchasudeep) December 18, 2023
లొకేషన్లో ఛాయ్ తాగుతూ..
#Thalapathy68 Location! 😌🤩#Leo @actorvijay | @vp_offl pic.twitter.com/CXOkgJkpj2
— Syed Riyas 🧊🔥 (@JillaRiyas) November 26, 2023
Yesterday Producer Madam at Istanbul, today director sir in Turkey.
VP Sir is cooking 😉#Thalapathy68 @actorvijay @vp_offl pic.twitter.com/U5aKoOMEZ5
— Kollywood Ka Baap 🔥🧊 (@kollywoodkabaap) November 26, 2023
అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్ వెంకట్ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..
Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0
— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023
. @actor_vaibhav & @vp_offl From the Sets Of #Thalapathy68 In Thailand 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x2YwBQT5lQ
— Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) November 7, 2023
చెన్నై ఎయిర్పోర్టులో విజయ్..
. @actorvijay went to #Thailand for the shooting of #Thalapathy68 with heavy security ( Armed Forces )
– The first phase of the film has been completed. After a break of 2 weeks, the 2nd phase/Schedule of shooting is underway in Thailand. The crew is already in Thailand. After… pic.twitter.com/rWM2TQWcgL
— Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) November 3, 2023
ThalapathyVijay flying to Thailand today for #Thalapathy68 second schedule. @actorvijay anna pic.twitter.com/bq8QRN6TZh
— DhanushVj_offical (@Dhanush21_off) November 3, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay left to #Bangkok for the shooting of Thalapathy 68#Thalapathy68 #VenkatPrabhu pic.twitter.com/VBAPoeqT39
— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 3, 2023
#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023
Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz
— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023
దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్ అప్డేట్..
#Thalapathy68 : Pooja Done⭐
• Full Fledged Shoot Starts From Tomorrow (OCTOBER 3)🔥
• Shoot Starts With Song Portion Using AI Technology😎
• To Show Young #ThalapathyVijay ❤️
• Pooja Video & Still Will Be Released After Release Of #LEO 🤝🏾#YuvanShankarRaja | #VenkatPrabhu
— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) October 2, 2023
లాస్ ఏంజెల్స్లో విజయ్..
Welcome to the future!!! #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay @archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/snWrqMEjfU
— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 31, 2023
ఎయిర్పోర్టులో విజయ్..
Thalapathy Tharisanam 💙#ThalapathyVijay & the #Thalapathy68 team, accompanied by @vp_offl & @archanakalpathi, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport ✈️ (LAX) at 12:30 AM today. They traveled from Chennai to Los Angeles via Singapore & Tokyo on Singapore Airlines Flight. pic.twitter.com/HgzLX5FHGW
— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 30, 2023