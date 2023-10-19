Leo | థియేటర్లలో ‘లియో’ సందడి.. డప్పుల మోతలు, డ్యాన్సులతో హోరెత్తిస్తున్న అభిమానులు

Leo | తమిళ నటుడు, ఇళయ దళపతి విజయ్ (Vijay) హీరోగా నటించిన ‘లియో’ (Leo) థియేటర్లలో హంగామా చేస్తున్నాడు. ‘విక్రమ్’ లాంట్ బ్లాక్బస్టర్ తర్వాత స్టార్ డైరక్టర్ లోకేశ్ కనగరాజ్ తెరకెక్కించిన ఈ సినిమా నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. దీంతో టాకీస్ల వద్ద ప్రేక్షకుల సందడి నెలకొన్నది. డప్పు చప్పుళ్లు, పటాకుల మోతలతో సినిమా టాకీసుల ముందు విజయ్ ఫ్యాన్స్ సందడి చేస్తున్నారు. కేరళలోని తిరువనంతపురంలో ఉన్న శ్రీ పద్మనాభ థియేటర్ ముందు డ్యాన్సులు, బ్యాండ్ వాయిస్తూ విజయ్ అభిమానులు కేరింతలు కొడుతున్నారు.
లోకేశ్, విజయ్ కాంబినేషన్లో వచ్చిన ఈ సినిమాకు భారీ డిమాండ్ ఉండటంతో దాదాపు 34 దేశాలకుపైగా రిలీజ్ అయింది. దీంతో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రికార్డు స్థాయి ఓపెనింగ్స్ నమోదయ్యాయి. అమెరికా, యూకే, దుబాయ్ ఇతర దేశాల్లో భారీగా కలెక్షన్లను రాబడుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా అడ్వాన్స్ బుకింగ్ రూపంలో రూ.50 కోట్ల షేర్, 100 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూళ్లను తొలి రోజు వసూలు చేయవచ్చని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు అంచనావేస్తున్నాయి.
కాగా, లియోకి ప్రముఖ సామాజిక మాధ్యమం ఎక్స్ (ట్విట్టర్)లో మంచి స్పందన వస్తున్నది. విజయ్ ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్ పడినట్లేనని నెటిజన్స్ కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. దళపతి విజయ్ మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్, టైటిల్ కార్డు అదిరిపోయింని, సంగీత దర్శకుడు అనిరుద్ బీజీఎం ఇరగదీశాడంటూ, లోకేషన్స్ అద్బుతం, సినిమా ఫస్టాఫ్ అదిరిపోయిందంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్ రాసుకొచ్చాడు. కొన్నిచోట్ల మరీ సీన్లను మరీ సాగదీశారంటూ కామెంట్లు పెడుతున్నారు.
