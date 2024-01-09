Apps:
Thalapathy Vijay | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (ThalapathyVijay) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమాలో వచ్చే సాంగ్‌ను షూట్‌ చేస్తోంది వెంకట్ ప్రభు టీం.

Thalapathy Vijay | షూటింగ్‌ స్పాట్‌లో విజయ్‌.. GOAT నయా అప్‌డేట్ ఇదే..!

Thalapathy Vijay | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68)గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. రీసెంట్‌గా విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తోపాటు సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌లో అదరగొట్టేస్తున్నాడు విజయ్‌. చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన అప్‌డేట్‌ ఒకటి వీడియో రూపంలో నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తోంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమాలో వచ్చే సాంగ్‌ను షూట్‌ చేస్తోంది వెంకట్ ప్రభు టీం.

సాంగ్‌ షూట్‌ చేస్తున్నారని తెలుసుకున్న అభిమానులు విజయ్‌ను చూసేందుకు వచ్చిన వీడియో ఒకటి ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. మొత్తానికి విజయ్‌ తన అభిమానుల కోసం మరో హిట్‌ మూవీని రెడీ చేస్తున్నట్టు చెప్పకనే చెబుతున్నాడని ఫిక్సవుతున్నారు అభిమానులు. మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన లుక్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తున్నాడు. ఇద్దరూ బుల్లెట్‌ రైడ్‌ చేస్తూ.. గన్ ఫైర్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఓ వైపు పిస్తోల్‌, మరోవైపు గన్‌ను పేలుస్తూ.. డ్యుయల్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నాడు‌.

పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ మూవీలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. GOATలో ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితుడైన కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.  ఇందులో సుదీప్‌ ఎలాంటి పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడన్నది. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

