Home Cinema Suriya Vetrimaaran Vaadivaasal To Start From This Time

Vaadivaasal | వెట్రిమారన్‌ డబుల్ అప్‌డేట్స్‌.. సూర్య వాడివాసల్‌ షురూ అయ్యేదెప్పుడంటే..?

Vaadivaasal | వెట్రిమారన్‌ డబుల్ అప్‌డేట్స్‌.. సూర్య వాడివాసల్‌ షురూ అయ్యేదెప్పుడంటే..?

Vaadivaasal | ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న వన్ ఆఫ్‌ ది టాలెంటెడ్‌ డైరెక్టర్లలో ఒకడు కోలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు వెట్రిమారన్ (Vetrimaaran)‌. ఈ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్‌ కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి సినిమా వస్తుందంటే అంచనాలు ఆకాశంలో ఉంటాయి. స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) , వెట్రిమారన్‌తో వాడివాసల్‌ సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమా మరోసారి తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. వాడివాసల్‌ షూటింగ్ ఎప్పుడు షురూ అవుతుందనే దానిపై ఆసక్తికర అప్‌డేట్ అందించాడు వెట్రిమారన్‌.

ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో మాట్లాడుతూ.. తన నెక్ట్స్ మూవీ సూరి, విజయ్‌ సేతుపతి లీడ్‌ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న విడుతలై పార్టు 2కు సంబంధించి ఇంకో 20 రోజుల షెడ్యూల్‌తో షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తవుతుందని చెప్పాడు. అంతేకాదు వచ్చే మూడు నెలల్లో వాడివాసల్‌ షూట్‌ను కూడా మొదలుపెట్టనున్నట్టు క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు. వెట్రిమారన్ తాజా అప్‌డేట్‌తో అభిమానులు, మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతున్నారు. వెట్రిమారన్‌ తెరకెక్కించిన విడుతలై పార్టు-1 బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్‌గా నిలిచిందని తెలిసిందే.

చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉన్న సీక్వెల్‌ పార్టుపై అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి. సూర్య ప్రస్తుతం శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ యాక్షన్‌ డ్రామా కంగువలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. దీంతోపాటు సుధాకొంగర దర్శకత్వంలో సూర్య 43లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ స్టార్ హీరో టీం ఇప్పటికే సూర్య 43 (Suriya 43) అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌ వీడియోను కూడా షేర్ చేసింది. సూర్య 44 కూడా లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడు.

సూర్య 43 అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ వీడియో..

 

• “ It’s Very Big, The Scale Is Very Big, & It’s A True Story. It’s Not A Biopic, But Inspired By Real Life Incidents! It’s very challenging than Sooraraipottru

@Sudha_Kongara About #Suriya43 ! 💥

Kollywood’s biggest Sambavam loading 🔥

Tomorrow ⏳@Suriya_Offl #Kanguva pic.twitter.com/ivf8j6FZGL

— ஆத்ரேயாடா ™ 🔥 ˢᵘʳⁱʸᵃ ᵐᵃᶠⁱᵃ (@_Athreyada_offl) October 25, 2023

 

సూర్య కంగువ నయా లుక్‌..

Exclusive: @Suriya_offl Sir’s #Kanguva biggest war sequence will shoot in Chennai schedule a popular north Indian Actor joins this schedule. Teaser will Release Jan End. promotion works starts after thangalaan Release 💥

@Dhananjayang sir pic.twitter.com/OJm9f8tiEt

— α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) October 26, 2023

కంగువ వైబ్స్‌..

కంగువ ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌..

కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌వీడియో..

కంగువ నయా లుక్..

Kanguva

Kanguva

