Ayalaan 2 | ఈ సారి ఫస్ట్‌ పార్టుకు మించి.. అయలాన్ 2 వచ్చేస్తుంది

January 23, 2024 / 03:14 PM IST

Ayalaan 2 | తెలుగు, తమిళ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో సూపర్ ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ ఉన్న నటుడు శివ‌కార్తికేయ‌న్ (Sivakarthikeyan). ఈ టాలెంటెడ్‌ హీరో నటించిన చిత్రం అయలాన్ (Ayalaan‌). ఆర్‌ రవికుమార్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో టాలీవుడ్ భామ రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ (Rakul Preet Singh) హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. తమిళనాట పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా జనవరి 12న విడుదలై బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది. అయలాన్‌ తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ జనవరి 26న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. కాగా తెలుగు రిలీజ్‌ డేట్‌ ఇంకా రాకముందే మేకర్స్ అదిరిపోయే అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు.

ఈ సూపర్ హిట్ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌ కూడా రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు మేకర్స్‌. అయలాన్‌ 2 ఒకే అయింది. కేజేఆర్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌, ఫాంటోమ్‌ఎఫ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ స్టూడియో సంయుక్తంగా ఈ విషయాన్ని ప్రకటించాయి. అయలాన్‌ సక్సెస్‌తో తాము రెండో పార్టును మీ ముందుకు తీసుకురాబోతున్నట్టు తెలియజేశారు. కోలీవుడ్ నుంచి రాబోతున్న పర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌ పాన్ వరల్డ్‌ సినిమా కావడం ఖాయమని అంటున్నారు ట్రేడ్ పండితులు.

ఇండియన్‌ సినిమాలో మాస్టర్ లాంటి సినిమా కోసం జనవరి 18న అయలాన్‌ 2 కోసం అధికారికంగా ఒప్పందం చేసుకోవడం జరిగింది. రూ.50 కోట్లు ప్రత్యేకించి వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌, సీజీఐ పనుల కోసం వెచ్చించనున్నామని.. అసమానమైన విజువల్‌ ఎక్స్‌పీరియన్స్ అందించేలా సినిమా అందించే ప్రయత్నంలో ఉన్నామని చెబుతూ మేకర్స్‌ సంయుక్తంగా ఓ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేశారు. ఇప్పుడీ అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్‌తో మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్‌ సెన్సేషన్‌, ఆస్కార్ విన్నర్ ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్ సంగీతం అందించాడు. అయలాన్‌లో శరద్‌ కేల్కర్‌, ఇషా కొప్పికర్‌, భానుప్రియ, యోగి బాబు, కరుణాకరన్‌, బాల శరవణన్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు. శివకార్తికేయన్ మరోవైపు రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ పెరియసామి దర్శకత్వంలో ఓ సినిమా కూడా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. SK21గా వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో సాయిపల్లవి హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన నయా అప్‌డేట్ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

అయలాన్ 2 వచ్చేస్తుంది..

#Ayalaan2 Confirmed ✅💥💥💥

By the success of AYALAAN.. @kjr_studios

& @Phantomfxstudio decided to do a 2nd part for with this successful collaboration👽💥

I think we are going to witness a proper Pan World Movie from Kollywood ✅@Siva_Kartikeyan 🛐🛐🛐#AyalaanPongalWinner pic.twitter.com/1u03pop9le

— R O H I T H (@Rohithkanna1130) January 23, 2024