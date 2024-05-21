Apps:
Amaran | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ యాక్టర్‌ శివకార్తికేయన్‌ (Sivakarthikeyan) కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి SK21. రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ పెరియసామి (Rajkumar Periasamy) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం Amaran టైటిల్‌తో తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఈ మూవీలో సాయిపల్లవి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది.

Amaran | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ యాక్టర్‌ శివకార్తికేయన్‌ (Sivakarthikeyan) వరుస సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడు. ఈ టాలెంటెడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి SK21. రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ పెరియసామి (Rajkumar Periasamy) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం Amaran టైటిల్‌తో తెరకెక్కుతోంది. ఈ మూవీలో సాయిపల్లవి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. అమరన్‌ షూటింగ్ మరో ఐదు రోజుల్లో పూర్తి కానుంది. అంతేకాదు సినిమాను ఎప్పుడు రిలీజ్ చేస్తారనే దానిపై మరో 10 రోజుల్లో క్లారిటీ ఇవ్వనున్నారట మేకర్స్‌.

తాజా టాక్ ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ లేదా అక్టోబర్‌లో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది. అమరన్‌ విడుదల తేదీ ప్రకటన తర్వాత ఎస్‌కే 23 టైటిల్‌, ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ బయటకు వచ్చే అవకాశాలున్నట్టు కోలీవుడ్ సర్కిల్ సమాచారం. కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం మేజర్‌ ముకుంద్‌ వరదరాజన్‌ సంస్మరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఆయన సేవలను గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ ఓ స్టిల్‌ను విడుదల చేయగా.. శివకార్తికేయన్‌ సైనికుడిగా స్మారకం చిహ్నానికి సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్న ఫొటో ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

అమరన్‌లో విశ్వరూపం ఫేం రాహుల్ బోస్‌ (RahulBose) విలన్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే ఎస్‌కే 21 కశ్మీర్‌ షూటింగ్‌ లొకేషన్‌లో సాయిపల్లవి, శివకార్తికేయన్‌ దిగిన ఫొటోలు నెటిజన్లను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తున్నాయి. కశ్మీర్‌లో 75 రోజులపాటు అమరన్‌ లాంగ్ షెడ్యూల్‌ పూర్తి చేశారు. ఈ సినిమా కోసం గైడ్‌ చేసిన రియల్‌ హీరోలు ఇండియన్ మిలటరీ జవాన్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేస్తూ శివకార్తికేయన్ టీం రిలీజ్ చేసిన వీడియో కూడా ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

 

 

