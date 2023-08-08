The Soul Of Satya Promo | సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్, స్వాతిరెడ్డి The Soul Of Satya సాంగ్‌ ప్రోమో

August 8, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

The Soul Of Satya Promo | దేశం కోసం ఎన్నో త్యాగాలు చేసి.. సరైన గుర్తింపునకు నోచుకోని రియల్‌ హీరోలకు నివాళిగా మ్యూజిక్‌ వీడియో రూపొందిస్తున్నట్టు టాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత దిల్‌ రాజు ప్రొడక్షన్స్‌ బ్యానర్ ప్రకటించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. సత్య అప్‌డేట్ ఇస్తూ రిలీజ్ చేసిన పోస్టర్‌లో సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌(Sai Dharam Tej)‌ బస్సు దిగొస్తుండగా.. స్వాతిరెడ్డి అతన్ని హత్తుకోవడం చూడొచ్చు.

సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్ స్వాతిరెడ్డి (Swathi Reddy) కాంబోలో తెరకెక్కించిన మ్యూజికల్‌ వీడియో సత్య (Satya) తాజా అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు. The Soul Of Satya టైటిల్‌తో సాంగ్ ప్రోమోను విడుదల చేశారు. ఈ పాటను శృతిరంజని రాసి తానే స్వయంగా కంపోజ్‌ చేస్తూ పాడింది. ఫుల్ లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌ ఆగస్టు 15న విడుదల కానుంది. ఈ మ్యూజిక్‌ వీడియోను సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌ స్నేహితుడు నవీన్‌ విజయ్‌ కృష్ణ (యాక్టర్‌) డైరెక్ట్ చేయడం విశేషం.

గతేడాది పంచతంత్రం అంథాలజీ సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది స్వాతిరెడ్డి. ప్రస్తుతం Idiots, Month Of Madhu ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. షూటింగ్ పూర్తయింది.

The Soul Of Satya Promo..

Finally!!! #TheSoulOfSatya Promo is OUT NOW 🤗 https://t.co/GFNYlhGRGx

Her love’s journey intertwined with the nation’s quest, a sacrifice whispered in the wind, a silent story blessed.

A musical tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation, featuring @IamSaiDharamTej & #SwathiReddy, is soon coming your way!🇮🇳🫡

We'll be dropping more updates about the launch of this heart-stirring project on a special occasion, very soon

Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/7bk7G1nTVx

— Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) January 26, 2023