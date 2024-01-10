January 10, 2024 / 08:15 PM IST

Lal Salaam | తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్‌ (Rajinikanth) వరుస సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. వీటిలో ఒకటి లాల్‌సలామ్‌ (Lal Salaam). ఐశ్వర్య రజినీకాంత్ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తోంది. విష్ణు విశాల్, విక్రాంత్‌ ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. లాల్‌ సలామ్‌ నుంచి ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్ పోస్టర్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ముందుగా సంక్రాంతి సీజన్‌లో విడుదల చేయాలని నిర్ణయించారు మేకర్స్. అయితే మేకర్స్ ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఫిబ్రవరిలో విడుదల చేయనున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు.

ఫిబ్రవరి 9న లాల్‌ సలామ్‌ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతుందని చెబుతూ.. న్యూ లుక్‌ విడుదల చేశారు. సినిమా రిలీజ్‌ను మరో తేదీకి మార్చడానికి గల కారణాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. ఈ మూవీని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సుభాస్కరణ్‌ నిర్మిస్తుండగా.. ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్‌ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. ‘3’ మూవీతో డైరెక్టర్‌గా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన ఐశ్వర్య రజినీకాంత్‌. ఆ తర్వాత ‘వాయ్‌ రాజా వాయ్‌’, ‘సినిమా వీరన్‌’ సినిమాలు తెరకెక్కించింది.

లాంగ్‌ గ్యాప్ తర్వాత తండ్రీకూతుళ్ల కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో లాల్‌సలామ్‌పై అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి. రజినీకాంత్‌ మరోవైపు జై భీమ్‌ ఫేం టీజే జ్ఞానవేళ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో తలైవా 170 (Thalaivar 170)కూడా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తోంది. దీంతోపాటు లోకేశ్ కనగరాజ్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో తలైవా 171లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు.

THER THIRUVIZHA లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

