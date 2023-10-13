Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Nayanthara Elle India Coverpage Bts Video Goes Viral

Nayanthara | Elle India కవర్‌పేజీపై నయనతార తళుక్కులు.. బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో వైరల్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ నయనతార (Nayanthara)కు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ ఏ రేంజ్‌లో ఉంటుందో తెలిసిందే. నయన్‌ ఇటీవలే ఉమెన్‌ ఫ్యాషన్ మ్యాగజైన్‌ Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై తళుక్కున మెరిసింది.

Nayanthara | Elle India కవర్‌పేజీపై నయనతార తళుక్కులు.. బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో వైరల్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ నయనతార (Nayanthara)కు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ ఏ రేంజ్‌లో ఉంటుందో తెలిసిందే. ఈ భామ నెట్టింట దర్శనమిచ్చిందంటే అభిమానులు, ఫాలోవర్లకు నిద్రపట్టడం కష్టమే. ఓ వైపు సినిమాలతో అలరిస్తూనే.. మరోవైపు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ఎప్పుడూ ఏదో ఒక ట్రెండీ లుక్‌తో అదరగొట్టేస్తుంటుంది. నయన్‌ ఇటీవలే ఉమెన్‌ ఫ్యాషన్ మ్యాగజైన్‌ Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై తళుక్కున మెరిసింది.

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఒకే ఒక్క లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్ నయనతార అంటూ మ్యాగజైన్ షేర్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింటిని షేక్ చేస్తున్నాయి. తాజాగా కవర్‌ పేజీ కోసం చేసిన కెమెరా షూటింగ్‌కు సంబంధించిన బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియోను సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇటీవలే బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో షారుఖ్‌ ఖాన్‌ నటించిన పాన్ ఇండియా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ జవాన్‌లో ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో మెరిసింది నయన్‌. ఈ మూవీతో మరోసారి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్‌ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంది.

ELLE Indiaతో నయనతార తొలిసారి చేసిన సోలో కవర్ షూట్ చాలా గొప్పది. నయనతార చెన్నైలోని ఏషియన్ పెయింట్స్ బ్యూటిఫుల్ హోమ్స్ స్టూడియో స్పేస్‌లో చక్కర్లు కొట్టిందంటూ.. ELLE India ట్వీట్ కూడా చేసిందని తెలిసిందే. నయనతార ప్రస్తుతం బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టింది. ఈ బ్యూటీ నయనతార 75 (Nayanthara 75), Test చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. ఈ రెండు తమిళ చిత్రాలు షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉన్నాయి.

నయన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న MANNANGATTI since1960 షూటింగ్‌ కొడైకెనాల్‌లో షురూ అయింది. ఈ ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

 

బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో..

Nayanthara for Elle India 💚🥰

Cover Shoot – BTS 📹#Nayantharapic.twitter.com/E3Sgw1Zmi2

— WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 12, 2023

MANNANGATTI since1960.. షూటింగ్‌ వీడియో, ఫొటోలు

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు