Mahesh babu | పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌, నరేంద్రమోదీకి మహేశ్‌బాబు, వెంకటేశ్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Mahesh babu | ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ ఎన్నికల్లో టీడీపీ-జనసేన-బీజేపీ కూటమి.. మరోవైపు కేంద్రంలో నరేంద్రమోదీ భారీ విక్టరీతో గెలుపొంది.. మూడోసారి ప్రధానమంత్రి కాబోతున్నారని తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నరేంద్రమోదీ, పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌, చంద్రబాబునాయుడుకు టాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్ హీరోలు మహేశ్‌బాబు, వెంకటేశ్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు.

June 5, 2024 / 07:59 PM IST

Mahesh babu | ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ ఎన్నికల్లో టీడీపీ-జనసేన- బీజేపీ కూటమి అఖండ విజయాన్ని నమోదు చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఏపీలో మొత్తం 175 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు టీడీపీ, జనసేన, బీజేపీ కూటమి 164 సీట్లు గెలిచింది. మరోవైపు నరేంద్రమోదీ భారీ విక్టరీతో గెలుపొంది.. మూడోసారి ప్రధానమంత్రి కాబోతున్నారని తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో నరేంద్రమోదీ, పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌, చంద్రబాబునాయుడుకు టాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్ హీరోలు మహేశ్‌బాబు, వెంకటేశ్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు.

మా ప్రధానమంత్రిగా అఖండ విజయం సాధించిన నరేంద్రమోదీ (narendramodi) సార్‌కు నా అభినందనలు. మీరు బలమైన, ప్రకాశవంతమైన భారతదేశాన్ని నిర్మించడంలో మీ విజయపరంపరను కొనసాగించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నానని ట్వీట్ చేశాడు మహేశ్‌బాబు.

పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌.. మీ అద్భుతమైన విజయానికి అభినందనలు. ప్రజలు మీపై ఉంచిన విశ్వాసానికి మీ విజయం ప్రతిబింబం. మీ విజయంతో నిండిన పదవీకాలంలో మా ప్రజల కోసం మీ కలలను సాకారం చేస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నానన్నాడు.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఘన విజయం అందుకున్న చంద్రబాబునాయుడు (chandrababu naidu)కు హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. మీరు ఏపీ అభివృద్ధికి శ్రేయస్సుతో కూడిన మీ విజయవంతమైన పదవీకాలం వినియోగిస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నానని ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Congratulations @narendramodi Sir on your resounding victory as our Prime Minister! Wishing you continued success in building a stronger and brighter India. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2024

Congratulations on your remarkable win, @PawanKalyan! Your victory is a reflection of the faith and confidence people have placed in you. Wishing you a tenure filled with success in realizing your dreams for our people. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2024

Heartfelt congratulations to @ncbn garu on a glorious win as CM of Andhra Pradesh! Wishing you a successful term filled with growth and prosperity for AP! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2024

వెంకటేశ్‌ శుభాకాంక్షలు ఇలా..

Congratulations to @ncbn garu on the monumental victory! Your leadership and vision will undoubtedly guide the state of Andhra Pradesh towards progress, prosperity and glory. Best wishes for a successful term ahead. 🙏🏼 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 5, 2024

Congratulations dear @PawanKalyan on the historic win!! No one deserves this more than you, my friend. 🤗 May you soar to greater heights and continue to inspire with your hardwork, strength and dedication to serve people. Wishing you all the best, Pithapuram MLA garu ♥️ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 5, 2024

Read Today's Latest Cinema Telugu News