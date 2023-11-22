Apps:
Keerthy Suresh | క్రికెట్‌ను ప్రమోట్‌ చేస్తున్న కీర్తిసురేశ్‌.. ఫొటోలు వైరల్

Keerthy Suresh | తెలుగు, తమిళ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ ఫుల్ బిజీగా మారిపోయిన కోలీవుడ్ భామ కీర్తిసురేశ్ (Keerthy Suresh) .. 2023లో దసరా, మామన్నన్ సినిమాలతో సూపర్ హిట్స్ అందుకుంది.

Keerthy Suresh | మూవీ లవర్స్‌కు పెద్దగా ఇంట్రడక్షన్‌ అవసరం లేని నటి మహానటి సినిమాతో జాతీయ స్థాయిలో సూపర్ పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించుకుంది కోలీవుడ్ భామ కీర్తిసురేశ్ (Keerthy Suresh). ఈ చిత్రానికి నేషనల్ అవార్డు కూడా అందుకుంది. తెలుగు, తమిళ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ ఫుల్ బిజీగా మారిపోయిన ఈ బ్యూటీ 2023లో దసరా, మామన్నన్ సినిమాలతో సూపర్ హిట్స్ అందుకుంది.

కీర్తిసురేశ్‌ కేరళ వుమెన్స్‌ క్రికెట్‌ టీంకు గుడ్‌విల్‌ అంబాసిడర్‌గా నిమాయకమైంది. India vs Australia T20 మ్యాచ్‌ కోసం ఆన్‌లైన్‌ టికెట్‌ సేల్‌ను లాంఛ్ చేసింది. కేరళ క్రికెట్ అసోసియేషన్ (KCA) తన మహిళల జట్టుకు బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌ను నియమించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి కావడం విశేషం. ఈ సందర్భంగా క్రికెట్‌ టీం జెర్సీని లాంఛ్ చేసింది. అనంతరం టీంతో కలిసి సెల్ఫీలు దిగి సందడి చేసింది కీర్తిసురేశ్. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

కీర్తిసురేశ్‌ ప్రస్తుతం తమిళంలో నాలుగు సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తోండగా.. ఇవన్నీ షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్నాయి. ఈ బ్యూటీ ఇటీవలే పసుపురంగు చీరలో పడుచుదనం ఉట్టిపడేలా.. ఛమ్‌ కీలా చీరకట్టులో ధగధగ మెరుస్తూ నెటిజన్లను కట్టిపడేస్తుంది. ఈ ఫొటోలు కుర్రకారుకు కంటిమీద కునుకు లేకుండా చేస్తున్నాయి.

 

