Kanguva | సోలోగా సూర్య కంగువ విడుదల.. టైం ఫిక్సయినట్టేనా?

Kanguva | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో పీరియాడిక్ యాక్షన్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న కంగువ (Kanguva)కి శివ (siva) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌(Kanguva Glimpse) వీడియో, పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట సినిమాపై సూపర్ బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

Kanguva | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం కంగువ (Kanguva). పీరియాడిక్ యాక్షన్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో సూర్య 42 ప్రాజెక్ట్‌గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ మూవీకి శివ (siva) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ ‌(Kanguva Glimpse) వీడియో, పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట సినిమాపై సూపర్ బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నాయి. కాగా ఈ సినిమా ఎప్పుడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తుందనే దానిపై సస్పెన్స్‌ కొనసాగుతూనే ఉండగా.. తాజాగా ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ వార్త నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

ఈ చిత్రం సోలోగా దీపావళి కానుకగా థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయబోతుందంటూ ఓ వార్త ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. తాజా టాక్ ప్రకారం అక్టోబర్‌ 31న కంగువ రిలీజ్‌కు ప్లాన్ నడుస్తోంది. ఇక ఇదే రోజు అజిత్‌ కుమార్‌ నటిస్తోన్న Vidamuyarchi కూడా విడుదలకు రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు మరో వార్త మూవీ లవర్స్‌ను ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. మరి ముందుగా వచ్చినట్టుగానే సూర్య సింగిల్‌గా వస్తాడా..? లేదంటే అజిత్‌ కుమార్‌ సినిమా కూడా అదే టైంలో వస్తుందా..? అనేది తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

సూర్య, బాబీడియోల్‌ పోటీ పడి మరీ తమలోని కొత్త యాంగిల్‌ను ప్రేక్షకులకు చూపించబోతున్నారని ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన Kanguva Teaserలో గూస్‌ బంప్స్‌ తెప్పించే యాక్షన్‌ సన్నివేశాలతో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాబీ డియోల్ ఉధిరన్‌ పాత్రలో భయపెట్టించడం ఖాయమని టీజర్‌ చెబుతోంది.

ఇప్పటికే కంగువ పోస్టర్‌లో సూర్య ఓ వైపు వారియర్‌గా కత్తి పట్టుకుని.. మరోవైపు స్టైలిష్ లుక్‌లో మ్యాజిక్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు సూర్య. కంగువలో దిశాపటానీ ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. స్టూడియో గ్రీన్-యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న కంగువ ౩డీ ఫార్మాట్‌లో కూడా విడుదల కానుంది. సూర్య కెరీర్‌లో అదిరిపోయే ఆల్బమ్స్ అందించిన రాక్‌ స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ ఈ మూవీకి మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి.

 

