Heroine Finalized For Suriya 44 Here Is Shooting Update

Suriya 44| సూర్య 44 హీరోయిన్‌ ఫైనల్.. షూటింగ్ షురూ డేట్‌ ఇదే

Suriya 44 | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. సూర్య నటిస్తోన్న సినిమాల్లో కంగువ (Suriya 42), Suriya 43, Suriya 44 సినిమాలున్నాయి.

Suriya 44 | అభిమానుల కోసం ఎలాంటి ప్రయోగాలు చేసేందుకైనా వెనుకాడని హీరోల్లో ఒకడు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya). ఈ స్టార్ యాక్టర్‌ బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య నటిస్తోన్న సినిమాల్లో కంగువ (Suriya 42), Suriya 43, Suriya 44 సినిమాలున్నాయి. శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో నటిస్తున్న కంగువ నుంచి పోస్టర్లు, గ్లింప్స్ రిలీజ్ చేసి అభిమానులను ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు.

కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు (Karthik Subbaraju) డైరెక్షన్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న సూర్య 44లో ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తున్న భామ ఎవరనే దానిపై నెలకొన్న డైలామాకు చెక్‌పడ్డది. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ భామ పూజాహెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. పాపులర్ మలయాళ నటుడు జోజు జార్జ్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. అంతేకాదు జూన్ 2 నుంచి అండమాన్ ఐలాండ్‌లో షూటింగ్‌ మొదలుకానుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సైంధవ్‌ ఫేం సంతోష్ నారాయణన్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ అందించనున్నాడు.

తిరు, 24, పేటా చిత్రాలకు పనిచేసిన సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి డీవోపీగా పనిచేస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. సూర్య 44 పీరియాడిక్‌ వార్‌ అండ్ లవ్‌ నేపథ్యంలో రాబోతుందని ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సూర్య హోంబ్యానర్ 2డీ ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ నిర్మించ‌నున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

#Suriya44 💥 Suriya – Pooja Hegde – Joju George. Music – Santhosh Narayanan Direction – Karthick Subbaraj. Shoot Begins June 2 in Andaman Island. pic.twitter.com/kKUzWa993O — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 17, 2024

#Suriya44 Movie Update ✅ – The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin on June 17.💥

– #SanthoshNarayanan will compose music for this film.💞

– Cinematographer #Thiru (24, Petta) to do DOP for the film. 🔒

– This film will also be a periodic war and love film 📸#Kanguva |… pic.twitter.com/rtXlRodKOK — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) April 21, 2024

Executive producer “Ashok” About #Suriya44 👏

– Project was finalized in a short Time 💥

– Shoot will kick-start immediately

– Cast & crew, Music director will be Finalized by @karthiksubbaraj

– Expect this film to be a multi-starrer as well.

– #KarthikSubbaraj has already… pic.twitter.com/IuMkskuW4V

— Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) March 29, 2024

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

Exclusive :#Thangalaan Release ⚡ Postponed New Release Date Update Coming 🔜 2024 Summer Release Plan Movie Team 🎥#Kanguva Release Not For Summer ⛱️ This Postponed To 2024 September Or Diwali 🎇 Special Release Plan Tow Big Movies Production By @StudioGreen2 Waiting For… pic.twitter.com/dm9iR4oIO6 — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) December 17, 2023

Exclusive: @Suriya_offl Sir’s #Kanguva biggest war sequence will shoot in Chennai schedule a popular north Indian Actor joins this schedule. Teaser will Release Jan End. promotion works starts after thangalaan Release 💥

– @Dhananjayang sir pic.twitter.com/OJm9f8tiEt

— α∂αяsн тρッ (@adarshtp_offl) October 26, 2023

