Suriya 44| సూర్య 44 హీరోయిన్‌ ఫైనల్.. షూటింగ్ షురూ డేట్‌ ఇదే

Suriya 44 | అభిమానుల కోసం ఎలాంటి ప్రయోగాలు చేసేందుకైనా వెనుకాడని హీరోల్లో ఒకడు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya). ఈ స్టార్ యాక్టర్ బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య నటిస్తోన్న సినిమాల్లో కంగువ (Suriya 42), Suriya 43, Suriya 44 సినిమాలున్నాయి. శివ దర్శకత్వంలో పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో నటిస్తున్న కంగువ నుంచి పోస్టర్లు, గ్లింప్స్ రిలీజ్ చేసి అభిమానులను ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు.
కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు (Karthik Subbaraju) డైరెక్షన్లో నటిస్తోన్న సూర్య 44లో ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్లో నటిస్తున్న భామ ఎవరనే దానిపై నెలకొన్న డైలామాకు చెక్పడ్డది. ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ భామ పూజాహెగ్డే హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తోంది. పాపులర్ మలయాళ నటుడు జోజు జార్జ్ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. అంతేకాదు జూన్ 2 నుంచి అండమాన్ ఐలాండ్లో షూటింగ్ మొదలుకానుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సైంధవ్ ఫేం సంతోష్ నారాయణన్ మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ అందించనున్నాడు.
తిరు, 24, పేటా చిత్రాలకు పనిచేసిన సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్ ఈ చిత్రానికి డీవోపీగా పనిచేస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి. సూర్య 44 పీరియాడిక్ వార్ అండ్ లవ్ నేపథ్యంలో రాబోతుందని ఇన్సైడ్ టాక్. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 పొంగళ్ కానుకగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సూర్య హోంబ్యానర్ 2డీ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ నిర్మించనున్నట్టు సమాచారం.
Suriya – Pooja Hegde – Joju George.
Music – Santhosh Narayanan
Direction – Karthick Subbaraj.
Shoot Begins June 2 in Andaman Island.
సూర్య 44 క్రేజీ న్యూస్..
#Suriya44 Movie Update
The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin on June 17.
#SanthoshNarayanan will compose music for this film.
Cinematographer #Thiru (24, Petta) to do DOP for the film.
This film will also be a periodic war and love film
Executive producer “Ashok” About #Suriya44 👏
– Project was finalized in a short Time 💥
– Shoot will kick-start immediately
– Cast & crew, Music director will be Finalized by @karthiksubbaraj
– Expect this film to be a multi-starrer as well.
– #KarthikSubbaraj has already… pic.twitter.com/IuMkskuW4V
Here's the phenomenon #Kanguva Sizzle Tease
🔗 https://t.co/xzKL6qatAr#KanguvaSizzle 🦅 @Suriya_offl @DishPatani @thedeol @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP #StudioGreen @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @NehaGnanavel @Dhananjayang… pic.twitter.com/1rvobPlUSk
కంగువ టీజర్ లోడింగ్..
Prepare for a phenomenon!#Kanguva set to ignite your personal screens🔥
A Sizzle Teaser dropping tomorrow, at 4:30 PM#KanguvaSizzle 🦅@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @thedeol @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @PenMovies @NehaGnanavel…
Producer @GnanavelrajaKe thanked #Udhiran, @thedeol for making #Kanguva 🦅 even more special and majestic 👑
He shared joy with his son watching glimpses of Kanguva! @Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @PenMovies… pic.twitter.com/cbFDftaZlg
Exclusive – The Ruthless Baddie @thedeol #Udhiran Look From #Kanguva
The mighty #Udhiran of Kanguva will be revealed tomorrow at 11 am
Stay Thrilled! #Kanguva 🦅@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @NehaGnanavel @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/gJuNNQpGrl
A Destiny Stronger Than Time ⏳
The past, present and future.
All echo one name! #Kanguva 🦅
Here is the #KanguvaSecondLook ⚔️@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @NehaGnanavel @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/9iwoiZuiOq
For he was touched by fire, chosen as a beacon of hope🔥
Unveiling the #Kanguva2ndLook tomorrow at 11 AM⚔️#Kanguva🦅⚔️ #HappyPongal🌾 #HappyMakarSankranti🌞@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations @KvnProductions #Vamsi… pic.twitter.com/FSqgN6D4Jn
My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It's a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can't wait for you all to see it on screen!
Exclusive : #Kanguva Look #Suriya
#Suriya43 #Kanguva #Suriya @Suriya_offl #VaadiVaasal pic.twitter.com/OmGiS6QVT0
Exclusive :#Thangalaan Release Postponed New Release Date Update Coming 2024 Summer Release Plan Movie Team. #Kanguva Release Not For Summer This Postponed To 2024 September Or Diwali Special Release Plan
Tow Big Movies Production By @StudioGreen2 Waiting For… pic.twitter.com/dm9iR4oIO6
సూర్య కంగువ నయా లుక్..
Lighting up your Diwali with the torches of ancient glory🔥🎇
Team #Kanguva🦅 wishes you all a #HappyDiwali🪔@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @saregamasouth @vetrivisuals @supremesundar pic.twitter.com/dUlAKZKufA
— Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) November 12, 2023
Exclusive: @Suriya_offl Sir's #Kanguva biggest war sequence will shoot in Chennai schedule a popular north Indian Actor joins this schedule. Teaser will Release Jan End. promotion works starts after thangalaan Release
– @Dhananjayang sir pic.twitter.com/OJm9f8tiEt
కంగువ వైబ్స్..
#Kanguva Vibes.. 🔥🔥🔥
@directorsiva @vetrivisuals and
@supremesundar from the sets.. @Suriya_offl @DishPatani
@StudioGreen2
@KanguvaTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hKfsEcdOeA
కంగువ ఫస్ట్ లుక్..
A warrior. A leader. A King!#Kanguva🦅
Presenting you the #KanguvaFirstLook#GlimpseOfKanguva
▶️https://t.co/REvjXHt1cS#HappyBirthdaySuriya@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @kegvraja @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @saregamasouth @vetrivisuals @supremesundar pic.twitter.com/MAPs7prTbw
కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో..
కంగువ నయా లుక్..
కంగువ గ్లింప్స్ అప్డేట్ లుక్..
Each scar carries a story!
The King arrives 👑#GlimpseOfKanguva on 23rd of July! @Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @UV_Creations @saregamasouth@KanguvaTheMovie #Kanguva 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CV5iktmMHG
