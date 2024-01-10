Apps:
GREATEST OF ALL TIME | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) అభిమానులు ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న చిత్రం GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తోపాటు సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌లో అదరగొట్టేస్తున్నాడు. షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమా షూట్‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) అభిమానులు ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న చిత్రం GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68)గా తెరకెక్కుతోంది. విజయ్‌ ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తోపాటు సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌లో అదరగొట్టేస్తున్నాడు. షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమా షూట్‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.

ఈ మూవీ తాజా షెడ్యూల్ అప్‌డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. లేటెస్ట్ టాక్ ప్రకారం చెన్నై షెడ్యూల్ షూట్ కొనసాగుతోంది. ఈ నెల మొత్తం షూటింగ్‌ కొనసాగనుంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ డ్యుయల్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తుండగా.. తాజా షెడ్యూల్‌లో యంగ్‌ రోల్‌కు సంబంధించిన సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారని ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌.

మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన లుక్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తున్నాడు. ఇద్దరూ బుల్లెట్‌ రైడ్‌ చేస్తూ.. గన్ ఫైర్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఓ వైపు పిస్తోల్‌, మరోవైపు గన్‌ను పేలుస్తూ.. డ్యుయల్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా మారుతున్నాడు‌. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది.

GOATలో ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితుడైన కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

