Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Dulquer Salmaan King Of Kotha Telugu Now Trending In India

King Of Kotha Telugu | దుల్కర్‌ సల్మాన్ క్రేజ్‌కు నేషన్‌ ఫిదా.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్ కొత్త

King Of Kotha Telugu | బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలతో అభిమానులను ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ చేస్తున్న దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ (Dulquer Salmaan) కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి King Of Kotha. కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్‌ కొత్త తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ నయా లుక్‌ (King Of Kotha Telugu).. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో నిలుస్తోంది.

King Of Kotha Telugu | దుల్కర్‌ సల్మాన్ క్రేజ్‌కు నేషన్‌ ఫిదా.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్ కొత్త

King Of Kotha Telugu | ఇప్పుడు ఇండస్ట్రీ మొత్తం తెగ వినిపిస్తున్న పేరు దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ (Dulquer Salmaan). బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలతో అభిమానులను ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ చేస్తున్న దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి King Of Kotha. ఐశ్వర్య లక్ష్మి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీ తెలుగులో కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్‌ కొత్త టైటిల్‌తో విడుదలవుతోంది. ఆగస్టు 24న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్‌ కొత్త తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ నయా లుక్‌ (King Of Kotha Telugu).. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో నిలుస్తోంది.

మరోవైపు King Of Kotha న్యూయార్క్‌ టైమ్స్‌ స్క్వేర్‌ బిల్‌బోర్డ్స్‌లో డిస్ ప్లే అయిన తొలి మలయాళ సినిమాగా రికార్డుల్లోకెక్కింది. కేరళలో అభిమానులు దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ విగ్రహాన్ని రెడీ చేయించి.. వాహనంపై ఊరేగింపు నిర్వహిస్తూ.. సరికొత్తగా ప్రమోషన్స్‌ చేపడుతున్న విజువల్స్‌ నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్‌ చేస్తున్నాయి. మరోవైపు కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్ కొత్త స్పెషల్ టీ షర్ట్‌లు మార్కెట్‌లో దర్శనమిస్తూ.. దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ క్రేజ్‌ ఏ రేంజ్‌లో ఉంటుందో మరోసారి నిరూపిస్తున్నాయి.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని వేఫరెర్‌ ఫిలిమ్స్-జీ స్టూడియోస్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి. ప్రసన్న, నైలా ఉషా, చెంబన్ వినోద్‌, గోకుల్ సురేశ్‌, షమ్మీ తిలకన్‌, శాంతి కృష్ణ, వడా చెన్నై శరన్‌, అనిఖా సురేంద్రన్‌ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి షాన్ రెహ్మాన్‌, జేక్స్ బిజోయ్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్‌ మరోవైపు నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ గన్స్ అండ్ గులాబ్స్‌ సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది.

ట్రెండింగ్‌లో కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్ కొత్త లుక్‌.. 

 

కేరళ ప్రమోషన్స్‌..

కింగ్‌ ఆఫ్ కొత్త ట్రైలర్‌..

గన్స్ అండ్ గులాబ్స్‌ ట్రైలర్‌.. 

 

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు