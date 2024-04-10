Apps:
Chiranjeevi | అదే స్టైల్‌.. అదే మ్యానరిజం.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి స్టిల్స్‌

Chiranjeevi | తన మెస్మరైజింగ్‌ లుక్‌, యాక్టింగ్‌, డ్యాన్స్‌, కామిక్‌ స్టైల్‌తో మూవీ లవర్స్‌, అభిమానులను అలరిస్తూ నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా వినోదాన్ని అందిస్తున్నాడు మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi). ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా అదే స్టైల్‌, మ్యానరిజంతో అభిమానులను ఫిదా చేస్తున్నాడు.

Chiranjeevi | టాలీవుడ్‌ నుంచి హీరోగా కెరీర్‌ మొదలుపెట్టి ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో వన్‌ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్‌ స్టార్ హీరోగా మారిన సెల్ఫ్‌మేడ్‌ యాక్టర్ల జాబితాలో టాప్‌లో ఉంటాడు మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi). తన మెస్మరైజింగ్‌ లుక్‌, యాక్టింగ్‌, డ్యాన్స్‌, కామిక్‌ స్టైల్‌తో మూవీ లవర్స్‌, అభిమానులను అలరిస్తూ నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా వినోదాన్ని అందిస్తున్నాడు. చిరంజీవి ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా ఆ ఛాయలేమి కనిపించుకుండా అదే స్టైల్‌, మ్యానరిజంతో అభిమానులను ఫిదా చేస్తున్నాడు.

చిరు ప్రస్తుతం బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ దర్శకత్వంలో విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిరు ఏ లుక్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నాడోనని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు నెటిజన్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్‌. తాజాగా విశ్వంభరలో చిరు లుక్‌కు సంబంధించి నెట్టింట కొన్ని ఫొటోలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతూ వారిలో సూపర్ జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాయి.

నటుడు, జనసేన చీఫ్ పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ విశ్వంభర సెట్స్‌లో చిరంజీవిని కలిసి ఆశీర్వాదం తీసుకున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ విజువల్స్‌లో చిరు బ్లాక్‌ గూగుల్స్‌ పెట్టుకొని సూపర్‌ స్టైలిష్‌గా.. అదే స్టైల్‌ అదే మ్యానరిజంతో కనిపిస్తూ అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు. కుర్ర హీరోలకు గట్టిపోటీనిచ్చేలా ఉన్న తాజా స్టిల్స్ నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి. విశ్వంభరలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో న‌టిస్తుండ‌గా.. ర‌మ్య ప‌సుపులేటి, సుర‌భి ఈషా చావ్లా, ఆష్రిత వేముగంటి నండూరి కీల‌క పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ మూవీని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. మేక‌ర్స్ ఇప్ప‌టికే షేర్ చేసిన విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. ఇక టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీతోపాటు అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.

చిరు ఫొటోలపై ఓ లుక్కేయండి మరి..

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

 

