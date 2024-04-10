Chiranjeevi Mesmerising Looks Goes Viral From Vishwambhara Sets

Chiranjeevi | అదే స్టైల్‌.. అదే మ్యానరిజం.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి స్టిల్స్‌

Chiranjeevi | తన మెస్మరైజింగ్‌ లుక్‌, యాక్టింగ్‌, డ్యాన్స్‌, కామిక్‌ స్టైల్‌తో మూవీ లవర్స్‌, అభిమానులను అలరిస్తూ నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా వినోదాన్ని అందిస్తున్నాడు మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi). ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా అదే స్టైల్‌, మ్యానరిజంతో అభిమానులను ఫిదా చేస్తున్నాడు.

చిరు ప్రస్తుతం బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ దర్శకత్వంలో విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిరు ఏ లుక్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నాడోనని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు నెటిజన్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్‌. తాజాగా విశ్వంభరలో చిరు లుక్‌కు సంబంధించి నెట్టింట కొన్ని ఫొటోలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతూ వారిలో సూపర్ జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాయి.

చిరు ప్రస్తుతం బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ దర్శకత్వంలో విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాలో చిరు ఏ లుక్‌లో కనిపించబోతున్నాడోనని ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు నెటిజన్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్‌. తాజాగా విశ్వంభరలో చిరు లుక్‌కు సంబంధించి నెట్టింట కొన్ని ఫొటోలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతూ వారిలో సూపర్ జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాయి.

నటుడు, జనసేన చీఫ్ పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ విశ్వంభర సెట్స్‌లో చిరంజీవిని కలిసి ఆశీర్వాదం తీసుకున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ విజువల్స్‌లో చిరు బ్లాక్‌ గూగుల్స్‌ పెట్టుకొని సూపర్‌ స్టైలిష్‌గా.. అదే స్టైల్‌ అదే మ్యానరిజంతో కనిపిస్తూ అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు. కుర్ర హీరోలకు గట్టిపోటీనిచ్చేలా ఉన్న తాజా స్టిల్స్ నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి. విశ్వంభరలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో న‌టిస్తుండ‌గా.. ర‌మ్య ప‌సుపులేటి, సుర‌భి ఈషా చావ్లా, ఆష్రిత వేముగంటి నండూరి కీల‌క పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ మూవీని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. మేక‌ర్స్ ఇప్ప‌టికే షేర్ చేసిన విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. ఇక టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీతోపాటు అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.

చిరు ఫొటోలపై ఓ లుక్కేయండి మరి..

The dashing POWER STAR @PawanKalyan Garu visits the magnanimous MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu on the sets #Vishwambhara 🔮 A treat to see both of them in a single frame 🤩

— https://t.co/SkdQxN9Lre మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ క్రోది నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు ✨ In cinemas… pic.twitter.com/AdQ3Cu4wbd — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) April 9, 2024

#Chiranjeevi in the sets of #Vishwambhara joined with #Trisha in Hyderabad. The film genre will be a Fantasy template #TrishaKrishnan pic.twitter.com/3fLw9SHOFs — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) March 10, 2024

MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE gets into action mode 🔮💥 Director @DirVassishta, DOP @NaiduChota have begun the Action Choreography discussions with renowned action directors #RamLakshman masters for the fight sequences of #Vishwambhara 💥💥 MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets @mmkeeravaani… pic.twitter.com/HL77j9I1TI — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 30, 2024

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens🙏🏻 Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday!🌟 Here’s the concept poster of #MEGA157 – MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE 🔥 More details soon!… pic.twitter.com/oA0rg3g5Zn — Vassishta (@DirVassishta) August 22, 2023

