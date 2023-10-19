Bhagavanth kesari | బాల‌కృష్ణ భగవంత్ కేసరి ఓటీటీ, శాటిలైట్స్ రైట్స్ దక్కించుకున్న ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్స్‌ ఇవే..!

October 19, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Bhagavanth kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైంది. బాలకృష్ణ అభిమానులకు కావాల్సిన ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో భగవంత్ కేసరి సాగుతున్నట్టు ఇప్పటివరకు వచ్చిన రివ్యూస్ చెబుతున్నాయి.

తెలంగాణ యాసలో బాలకృష్ణ యాక్టింగ్‌ స్టైల్‌ను అభిమానులు ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు. కాగా భగవంత్ కేసరి ఓటీటీ రైట్స్‌, శాటిలైట్‌ రైట్స్‌కు సంబంధించిన వార్త ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రం ఓటీటీ హక్కులను పాపులర్ డిజిటల్ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం అమెజాన్ ప్రైమ్‌ వీడియో భారీ మొత్తానికి దక్కించుకున్నట్టు సమాచారం. తెలుగుతోపాటు ఇతర ప్రధాన భాషల శాటిలైట్‌ హక్కులను జీ తెలుగు దక్కించుకుంది.

ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్ విడుదల చేసిన షూటింగ్‌ టైం ఫన్‌ వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తోంది. గ్లింప్స్‌, టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌, పాటలు

ఈ సినిమాపై సూపర్‌ బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేశాయి. అక్టోబర్‌ 18న యూఎస్‌ఏలో గ్రాండ్‌ ప్రీమియర్స్ షురూ కాగా.. సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్ టాక్‌తో స్క్రీనింగ్ అవుతోంది. ఈ మూవీలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ (Kajal Aggarwal) ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించగా.. శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ విలన్‌గా నటించాడు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మించగా.. ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ సంగీతం అందించాడు.

