Bhagavanth kesari | భగవంత్ కేసరి టీం మెంబర్స్‌కు అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌ ధన్యవాదాలు

October 25, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Bhagavanth kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైంది. బాలకృష్ణ అభిమానులకు కావాల్సిన ఎలిమెంట్స్‌ను అందిస్తోంది భగవంత్ కేసరి. ఈ మూవీలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ (Arjun Rampal)విలన్‌గా నటించాడని తెలిసిందే.

భగవంత్ కేసరి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 6 రోజుల్లో రూ.104 కోట్లు రాబట్టి.. సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా స్క్రీనింగ్ అవుతోంది. తనకు ఇంటి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ విజయాన్ని అందించిన ప్రేక్షకుల కోసం ఓ సందేశాన్ని పోస్ట్ చేశాడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్‌. భగవంత్ కేసరిపై ప్రేమను కురిపించిన ప్రేక్షకులకు నా హృదయపూర్వక కృతజ్ఞతలు.. అంటూ టీం సభ్యులందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియజేశాడు. మా అనిల్ రావిపూడి

చాలా ప్రతిభావంతులు. మీరందించిన సపోర్టుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. అపారమైన నమ్మకంతో మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన సాహుగారపాటికి కృతజ్ఞతలు.

కాజల్అగర్వాల్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే సీన్లను చాలా లైక్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. శ్రీలీల చాలా టాలెంటెడ్‌.. సెట్స్‌లో సరదాగా ఉండే వ్యక్తి. అద్భుతమైన భోజనాలను అందించిన యూనిట్‌ సిబ్బంది, వారు చూపించిన ప్రేమ, కష్టం మరువలేనిది. మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ థమన్‌ ప్రత్యేకించి నా పాత్రకు సంబంధించి అద్భుతమైన బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందించారు. అన్నింటికంటే ముఖ్యమైన భగవంత్‌ కేసరి నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ బ్రో.. మీరు చాలా ప్రత్యేకం.. లవ్‌ యూ బ్రదర్‌ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

ఈ మూవీలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ (Kajal Aggarwal) ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించగా.. శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. ఈ మూవీని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మించగా.. ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ సంగీతం అందించాడు.

My deepest gratitude to the audiences who have showered their love on #BhagavantKesari I am over the moon. Our whole team @AnilRavipudi for just being such a rock of support, you are so gifted @sahugarapati7 for backing and believing @sreeleela14 the very talented and fun person… — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 25, 2023

A special message from the lovely Vijji Papa aka #SreeLeela to all USA Audience 🤩🙌🏻 It’s time to reserve your seats for action packed emotional ride #BhagavanthKesari 🔥 USA 🇺🇸 premieres on Oct 18th Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi… pic.twitter.com/GtNu9qz2Uh — Sarigama Cinemas (@sarigamacinemas) October 16, 2023

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi… pic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro… pic.twitter.com/urHmQeQ070 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 14, 2023