Home Cinema Arjun Rampal Says Thanks To Balakrishna Bhagavanth Kesari Team

Bhagavanth kesari | భగవంత్ కేసరి టీం మెంబర్స్‌కు అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌ ధన్యవాదాలు

Bhagavanth kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ మూవీలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ (Arjun Rampal)విలన్‌గా నటించాడని తెలిసిందే.

Bhagavanth kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైంది. బాలకృష్ణ అభిమానులకు కావాల్సిన ఎలిమెంట్స్‌ను అందిస్తోంది భగవంత్ కేసరి. ఈ మూవీలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ (Arjun Rampal)విలన్‌గా నటించాడని తెలిసిందే.

భగవంత్ కేసరి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 6 రోజుల్లో రూ.104 కోట్లు రాబట్టి.. సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా స్క్రీనింగ్ అవుతోంది. తనకు ఇంటి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ విజయాన్ని అందించిన ప్రేక్షకుల కోసం ఓ సందేశాన్ని పోస్ట్ చేశాడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్‌. భగవంత్ కేసరిపై ప్రేమను కురిపించిన ప్రేక్షకులకు నా హృదయపూర్వక కృతజ్ఞతలు.. అంటూ టీం సభ్యులందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియజేశాడు. మా అనిల్ రావిపూడి
చాలా ప్రతిభావంతులు. మీరందించిన సపోర్టుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. అపారమైన నమ్మకంతో మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన సాహుగారపాటికి కృతజ్ఞతలు.

కాజల్అగర్వాల్‌ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే సీన్లను చాలా లైక్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. శ్రీలీల చాలా టాలెంటెడ్‌.. సెట్స్‌లో సరదాగా ఉండే వ్యక్తి. అద్భుతమైన భోజనాలను అందించిన యూనిట్‌ సిబ్బంది, వారు చూపించిన ప్రేమ, కష్టం మరువలేనిది. మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ థమన్‌ ప్రత్యేకించి నా పాత్రకు సంబంధించి అద్భుతమైన బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందించారు. అన్నింటికంటే ముఖ్యమైన భగవంత్‌ కేసరి నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ బ్రో.. మీరు చాలా ప్రత్యేకం.. లవ్‌ యూ బ్రదర్‌ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

ఈ మూవీలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ (Kajal Aggarwal) ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించగా.. శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. ఈ మూవీని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మించగా.. ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ సంగీతం అందించాడు.

 

 

షూటింగ్‌లో ఫన్‌ టైం..

శ్రీలీల ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌..

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ స్టిల్స్‌..

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddipic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

ఉయ్యాలో ఉయ్యాలా లిరికల్ సాంగ్..

గణేశ్ ఆంథెమ్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి టీజర్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరితో అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌..

 

