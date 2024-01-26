Anil Ravipudi Says Thanks To Balakrishna And Audiences

Nandamuri Balakrishna | బాలకృష్ణ భగవంత్ కేసరి @ 100 డేస్‌.. శానా ఏండ్లు యాదుంటది అంటోన్న అనిల్ రావిపూడి

Nandamuri Balakrishna | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వచ్చి బ్లాక్ బాస్టర్‌గా నిలిచింది భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth Kesari). అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కింది. అక్టోబర్‌ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైన భగవంత్ కేసరి నిర్మాతలకు కాసుల వర్షం కురిపించింది.

January 26, 2024 / 01:38 PM IST

Nandamuri Balakrishna | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) కాంపౌండ్‌ నుంచి వచ్చి బ్లాక్ బాస్టర్‌గా నిలిచింది భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth Kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా బాల‌కృష్ణ టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కింది. అక్టోబర్‌ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైన భగవంత్ కేసరి నిర్మాతలకు కాసుల వర్షం కురిపించింది. హ్యాట్రిక్‌ సక్సెస్ అందుకున్న బాలకృష్ణకు విషెస్‌ చెబుతూ.. మేకర్స్ టీం ఇప్పటికే గ్రాండ్‌గా సక్సెస్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌ కూడా జరుపుకోగా.. ఈ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

భగవంత్ కేసరి విజయవంతంగా 100 రోజులు పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా డైరెక్టర్‌ అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి ప్రేక్షకులకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశాడు. మా సినిమాపై అమితమైన ప్రేమ కురిపించిన ప్రేక్షకులకు హృదయపూర్వక ధన్యవాదాలు. భగవంత్ కేసరి షూటింగ్ టైంలో మాకు సహకరించి.. మధురమైన జ్ఞాపకాలు అందించిన మై హీరో నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణకు ధన్యవాదాలు. అద్బుతమైన కమిట్‌మెంట్‌తో ఈ ప్రయాణాన్ని ఎప్పటికీ మరిచిపోకుండా చేసిన నా చిత్రయూనిట్‌ గురించి ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పుకోవాలి. మీకు, నాకు, మనందరికీ ఈ సినిమా శానా ఏండ్లు యాదుంటది.. అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఇప్పుడీ ట్వీట్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

భగవంత్ కేసరి గ్రాండ్ సక్సెస్‌ అందుకోవడంతో డైరెక్టర్ అనిల్‌ రావిపూడికి ఇప్పటికే నిర్మాత సాహు గారపాటి Toyota Vellfire కారును బహుమతిగా అందించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఓవర్సీస్‌లో పాపులర్ లీడింగ్ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూషన్‌ హౌజ్‌ సరిగమ సినిమాస్ విడుదల చేయగా.. అక్కడ కూడా సూపర్ కలెక్షన్లు రాబట్టింది. ఈ మూవీలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించగా… శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించింది. బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ విలన్‌గా నటించగా.. ఆర్‌ శరత్‌కుమార్‌, రఘుబాబు కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. ఈ మూవీని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మించగా.. ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందించాడు.

#100DaysofBhagavanthKesari ❤️‍🔥 A heartfelt thank you to the audience for embracing our film with so much love 🙏🏻 Forever grateful to my HERO, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for all the humongous support and cherished memories during the shoot of #BhagavanthKesari 🤗 A special… pic.twitter.com/7YmpWcyIuf — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 26, 2024

The makers of #BlockbusterBhagavanthKesari, @Shine_Screens gifted a brand new Toyota Vellfire car to the sensational director @AnilRavipudi for the tremendous Success#BhagavanthKesari Now Streaming & Trending Top on @PrimeVideoIN 🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna @MsKajalAggarwal… pic.twitter.com/qZiCFYqliR

— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 27, 2023

షూటింగ్‌లో ఫన్‌ టైం..

శ్రీలీల ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో..

A special message from the lovely Vijji Papa aka #SreeLeela to all USA Audience 🤩🙌🏻 It’s time to reserve your seats for action packed emotional ride #BhagavanthKesari 🔥 USA 🇺🇸 premieres on Oct 18th Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi… pic.twitter.com/GtNu9qz2Uh — Sarigama Cinemas (@sarigamacinemas) October 16, 2023

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌..

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ స్టిల్స్‌..

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi… pic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌..

WARANGAL, Get ready to welcome NELAKONDA BHAGAVANTH KESARI ❤️‍🔥#BhagavanthKesari MASSive Trailer Launch Event on 8th OCT at University Arts & Science College, Hanamkonda🔥 IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun… pic.twitter.com/r0Vqotnv1x — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 6, 2023

కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌ టైం ఫిక్స్‌..

Gear up for #BhagavanthKesari’s explosive extravaganza Like Never Before💥

TRAILER OUT ON OCT 8th❤️‍🔥

This time, beyond your imagination🔥

In Cinemas from October 19th😎 pic.twitter.com/YYuFPyWj9j

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 5, 2023

ఉయ్యాలో ఉయ్యాలా లిరికల్ సాంగ్..

గణేశ్ ఆంథెమ్‌..

Glad to be joining forces with the most successful @sarigamacinemas to bring our most prestigious film #BhagavanthKesari to the overseas audience ❤️‍🔥 Massive USA Premieres on Oct 18th 🔥 https://t.co/BXfZeJSbMr — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) August 18, 2023

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి టీజర్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరితో అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌..

It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro… pic.twitter.com/urHmQeQ070 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 14, 2023

