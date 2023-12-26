Ambajipeta Marriage Band | అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు రిలీజ్‌ టైం ఫిక్స్.. సుహాస్ న్యూ లుక్ వైరల్

December 26, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచుతున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి రిలీజ్‌ చేసిన గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ కూడా నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. కాగా ఈ సినిమా రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌పై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేసింది సుహాస్‌ టీం.

ఈ మూవీని 2024 ఫిబ్రవరి 2న విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలియజేస్తూ కొత్త పోస్టర్‌ను షేర్ చేశారు. ఈ లుక్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతున్న గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మ్యూజిక్ లవర్స్‌ ను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తుండగా.. మేకింగ్ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది. సుహాస్‌ టీజర్‌లో ఓ వైపు హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడే యువకుడిగా ఫన్‌, సీరియస్‌గా ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ చేయనున్నట్టు తెలియజేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌.

హీరోహీరోయిన్ల ఫన్నీ లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌, ఇతర సీరియస్ అంశాల చుట్టూ తిరిగే స్టోరీతో సినిమా ఉండబోతున్నట్టు హింట్‌ ఇచ్చేశాడు. సుహాస్‌ అండ్‌ మ్యారేజ్‌ బ్యాండ్ టీం సాగించే ఫన్‌ రైడ్‌తో సినిమా ఉండబోతున్నట్టు టీజర్‌తో తెలిసిపోతుంది. ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి.

రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ న్యూ లుక్..

The Intense & Hard-hitting tale of ‘Malligadu’ is all set to unveil itself on the Big Screens 🔥🥁 #AmbajipetaMarriageBand GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 2nd FEBRUARY, 2024 ❤️‍🔥 @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @KalyanKodati #ShekarChandra … pic.twitter.com/hN5m7S8jkc

గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మేకింగ్ వీడియో…

The making of #Gumma song from #AmbajipetaMarriageBand is as pleasant as the song itself ❤️

గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

The lovely couple of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand dance for the resounding melody #Gumma at the launch event 🕺💃

శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్‌..

The resounding melody #Gumma from #AmbajipetaMarriageBand out now 🎺🥁

The lovely couple of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand dance for the resounding melody #Gumma at the launch event 🕺💃

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్‌..

టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

It was a resounding TEASER LAUNCH EVENT for #AmbajipetaMarriageBand with best wishes pouring in from the young filmmakers of TFI 🥁‍🔥

Teaser Out Now!

– https://t.co/fZUgXvPTeb

Meet Malli and his gang at your nearest theatres soon 🤩#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Shivani_Nagaram… pic.twitter.com/BHMTMeDgky

— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 9, 2023