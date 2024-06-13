Adivi Sesh Shruti Haasan Still From Dacoit Shoot Goes Viral

Dacoit | డెకాయిట్‌ షూట్‌లో అడివిశేష్, శృతిహాసన్‌ ఇలా..

June 13, 2024 / 11:00 AM IST

Dacoit | టాలీవుడ్‌ యంగ్ హీరో అడివిశేష్ (Adivi Sesh) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి డెకాయిట్‌ (Dacoit). షనీల్‌ డియో డెబ్యూ (డైరెక్టర్‌) దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో శృతిహాసన్‌ (Shruti Haasan) హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన డెకాయిట్ టైటిల్ టీజర్‌.. సినిమా మాజీ ప్రేమికుల శత్రుత్వంతో నయా స్టైల్‌లో సాగబోతుందని చెప్పకనే చెప్పాడు.

షనీల్‌ డియో ఈ చిత్రానికి కథనందిస్తూ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ అప్డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. డెకాయిట్ షూట్‌ కొనసాగుతుండగా.. శృతిహాసన్‌, అడివిశేష్‌ దిగిన సెల్పీ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. ప్రస్తుతం డెకాయిట్‌ టీం భారీ యాక్షన్‌ షెడ్యూల్‌ను చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. శృతిహాసన్‌ డెకాయిట్‌లో ఓ పాట కూడా పాడిందని ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. కాగా దీనిపై మేకర్స్ ఏదైనా క్లారిటీ ఇస్తారేమో చూడాలి మరి.

అడివి శేష్ ఇప్పటికే శశి కిరణ్ టిక్కా దర్శకత్వంలో ‘గూఢచారి’ చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా వస్తున్న ‘జీ2’ (G2)లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. వినయ్‌ కుమార్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ‘జీ2’ (G2) నుంచి రిలీజ్ చేసిన పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి. పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, అభిషేక్ అగర్వాల్ ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌ల‌పై టీజీ విశ్వప్రసాద్‌, అభిషేక్ అగ‌ర్వాల్ సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

షూట్‌ టైంలో ఇలా..

Intense in front of the camera, goofy behind it ❤‍🔥@AdiviSesh & @shrutihaasan clicked themselves in between the shoot of #DACOIT 🤩 The team is currently shooting a MASSIVE ACTION SCHEDULE at a brisk pace ✨🔥 @Deonidas #BheemsCeciroleo @danushbhaskar @abburiravi… pic.twitter.com/9n98nA9868 — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 13, 2024



డెకాయిట్ టైటిల్ టీజర్‌..

#SeshEXShruti@AdiviSesh and @shrutihaasan are joining hands to bring a unique story of love and beyond ❤️‍🔥 Produced by #SupriyaYarlagadda under @AnnapurnaStdios & co-produced by @AsianSuniel. The film is Directed & Co-written by #ShaneilDeo. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/EI6tHUAORW — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) December 12, 2023

