INTER 2nd year COMMERCE model paper

Max Marks: 100

Max Time: 3 Hrs

SECTION-A

I. Answer any Two of the following questions.

2×10=20

1. What is Stock Exchange? Explain its functions?

2. Define Entrepreneur? Explain the Characteristics?

3. What are the principles of management?

SECTION-B

II. Answer any Four of the following questions.

4X5=20

4. Differentiate between primary market and secondary market.

5. Explain the Various types of stock Exchange speculators.

6. Explain the features of internet Banking.

7. Explain the functions of insurance.

8. Explain the special provisions and enacted by the Telangana state for the MSMEs.

9. Explain the principles of Directing!

SECTION-C

III. Answer any Five of the following questions.

52=10

10. Money market

11. commercial Bill

12. ATM

13. Endowment Policy

14. Term loans

15. Hawkers and pedlars.

16. Letter of credit

17. POSDCORB

SECTION-D

IV. Answer the following question

1X20=20

18. Ravi and Kiran are partners sharing profits and losses in the ratio of 3:2 respectively- The balance sheet and as on 31-3-2020 was as follows.

On 1st April 2020 they decided to admit Mr. Bharath for 1/5th share in profits. The terms of admission are:

a) He has to bring 0 towards capital and 0 towards good will in cash.

b) Furniture is to be depreci- ated by 0

e) Create a provision of 0 for Bad debts.

d) Appreciate the Value of Buildings by 0 Give necessary ledger accounts and opening Balance sheet of new firm.

SECTION-E

V. Answer any one of the following question

1X10=10

19. On1st January 2020 srinu of srinivasa nagar consigned goods Value Rs. 30,000 to Arun of Alwal .Srinu paid cartage and other expenses Rs.2000. On 31st March 2020 Arun sent account sales with the following information.

a) 50% of the goods sold for 0 గే25,000.

b) Arun incurred expenses 0

c) Arun entitled to receive commission@6% on Sales.

Bank draft was enclosed for the balance due. prepare necessary ledger account in the book of srinu.

20. From the following Receipts and payments account and other details of Laharika charitable tr ust Prepare. Income and Expenditure. account for the year ended 31-3-2020.

Additional information:

a) Subscriptions received in advance 0

b) Outstanding rent 0

c) The Value of investments 0 and rate of interest is 3%

d) Donations are received for prizes: to be awarded by the trust.

SECTION-F

VI. Answer any Two of the following questions

2×5=10

21. What are the causes of depreciation?

22. Explain the differences between Receipts and Payment A/c and income and Expenditure Alc.

23. Raghu & co. purchased Furniture on 1st April 2016 for 0 Depreciation is provided at the rate of 10%. Under straight line method on 31st March 2020 the scrap of the furniture was sold for 0 Prepare furniture a/c.

24. From the following information prepare the receipts and payments accounts of Hyderabad cricket club, for the year ending 31-03-2020.

SECTION-G

VII. Answer any Five of the following questions.

5×2=10

25. Depreciation

26. Delcredery commission

27. Revenue Expenditure

28. Specific donations.

29. Partnership deed

30. Good will

31. spread sheet

32. ‘X ‘and ‘Y ‘are Partners sharing profits and Losses in the ratio of 3:2. They decided to admit Mr.Z for 1/5 th share in profit. Calculate new profit sharing Ratio of X, Y and Z.

