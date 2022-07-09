అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ వ‌ద్ద ఉప్పొంగిన‌ వ‌ర‌ద.. వీడియోలు

July 9, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

శ్రీన‌గ‌ర్‌: అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ వ‌ద్ద శుక్ర‌వారం సాయంత్రం భారీ వ‌రద వ‌చ్చిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఆ వ‌రద‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు కొన్ని ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో షేర్ అవుతున్నాయి. అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ పైన ఉన్న కొండ‌ల్లో భారీ వ‌ర్షాలు ప‌డ‌డం వ‌ల్ల .. అక‌స్మాత్తుగా వ‌ర‌ద వ‌చ్చింద‌ని, గుహ‌కు ఓ సైడ్ నుంచి భారీ నీటి ప్ర‌వాహం నేరుగా కింద ఉన్న గుడారాల‌పైకి వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు ఐటీబీపీ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. వ‌ర‌ద నీరు కింద వ‌ర‌కు చాలా జోరుగా ప్ర‌వ‌హించింది. ఆ నీటిలో కొంద‌రు యాత్రికులు చిక్కుకున్నారు. వ‌ర‌ద ప్ర‌వాహానికి ఇరువైపున భ‌క్తులు అటూ ఇటూ నిలుచుండిపోయారు. బోర్డ‌ర్ పోలీసులు అప్ర‌మ‌త్తంగా ఉండి భ‌క్తుల్ని ర‌క్షించారు. దానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఇదే.

#UPDATE on #Amarnath Cloud Burst: ITBP says, Water came from above/ sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now. Some casualties feared. No clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job. Sources say few people are missing. pic.twitter.com/qouoXx8xDn — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 8, 2022

The news of the death of many devotees due to cloudburst near the #Amarnath cave, the holy abode of Mahadev, is extremely painful. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families.Praying for the peace of the departed souls from Baba Barfani and the safe return of the devotees… pic.twitter.com/BDRsPmDpVL — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) July 9, 2022

Cloud burst near by area of Shri #Amarnath Holy Cave. 2-3 person washed away, Many tents also washed away due to heavy flow of water. Rescue team on spot. pic.twitter.com/T3eYe2snep — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 8, 2022

#BreakingNews#Update 15 dead in the #Amarnath cloud burst incident. Rescue operation continues. The foot yatra has been temporarily suspended: Indian Army officials https://t.co/cGUJf2vAgf — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) July 9, 2022

