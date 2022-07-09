Apps:
Home News అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ వ‌ద్ద ఉప్పొంగిన‌ వ‌ర‌ద.. వీడియోలు

శ్రీన‌గ‌ర్‌: అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ వ‌ద్ద శుక్ర‌వారం సాయంత్రం భారీ వ‌రద వ‌చ్చిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఆ వ‌రద‌కు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు కొన్ని ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో షేర్ అవుతున్నాయి. అమ‌ర్‌నాథ్ గుహ పైన ఉన్న కొండ‌ల్లో భారీ వ‌ర్షాలు ప‌డ‌డం వ‌ల్ల .. అక‌స్మాత్తుగా వ‌ర‌ద వ‌చ్చింద‌ని, గుహ‌కు ఓ సైడ్ నుంచి భారీ నీటి ప్ర‌వాహం నేరుగా కింద ఉన్న గుడారాల‌పైకి వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు ఐటీబీపీ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. వ‌ర‌ద నీరు కింద వ‌ర‌కు చాలా జోరుగా ప్ర‌వ‌హించింది. ఆ నీటిలో కొంద‌రు యాత్రికులు చిక్కుకున్నారు. వ‌ర‌ద ప్ర‌వాహానికి ఇరువైపున భ‌క్తులు అటూ ఇటూ నిలుచుండిపోయారు. బోర్డ‌ర్ పోలీసులు అప్ర‌మ‌త్తంగా ఉండి భ‌క్తుల్ని ర‌క్షించారు. దానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఇదే.

