SK21 | బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్న శివకార్తికేయన్ (Sivakarthikeyan) రీసెంట్గా అయలాన్ సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చాడు. ఈ చిత్రం తమిళనాట మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది. అయలాన్ తెలుగు వెర్షన్ జనవరి 26న గ్రాండ్గా విడుదల కానున్న నేపథ్యంలో శివకార్తికేయన్ ప్రమోషన్స్లో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు. కాగా ఈ క్రేజీ హీరో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి SK21. రాజ్కుమార్ పెరియసామి (Rajkumar Periasamy) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా.. సాయిపల్లవి హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తోంది.
అయలాన్ తెలుగు ప్రమోషన్స్ టైంలో ఈ మూవీ అప్డేట్ అందించి అభిమానులను ఖుషీ చేశాడు. SK21 షూట్ 80 శాతం పూర్తయింది. ఇంతకంటే ఎక్కువ చెప్పలేనన్నాడు. ఇంతకీ ఏ జోనర్లో సినిమా వస్తుందనేది రాబోయే రోజుల్లో మీకు తెలుస్తుంది. సాయిపల్లవితో కలిసి నటిస్తున్నా. సినిమాను 2024 వేసవిలో విడుదల చేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నామని చెప్పాడు. సినిమా విడుదలపై క్లారిటీ రావడంతో ఆనందంలో ఎగిరిగంతేస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్ అండ్ ఫాలోవర్లు. తాజా టాక్ ప్రకారం రిపబ్లిక్ డే కానీ లేదా శివకార్తికేయన్ పుట్టినరోజు ఫిబ్రవరి 17న కానీ ఈ మూవీ టీజర్ను లాంఛ్ చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలుస్తోంది.
శివకార్తికేయన్ ఎస్కే 21లో నయా లుక్లో కనిపించబోతుండగా.. ఈ చిత్రంలో విశ్వరూపం ఫేం రాహుల్ బోస్ (RahulBose) విలన్గా నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే ఎస్కే 21 కశ్మీర్ షూటింగ్ లొకేషన్లో సాయిపల్లవి దిగిన ఫొటోలు నెటిజన్లను మనసు దోచేస్తున్నాయి. కశ్మీర్లో 75 రోజులపాటు SK21 లాంగ్ షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి చేశారు. సినిమా కోసం గైడ్ చేసిన రియల్ హీరోలు ఇండియన్ మిలటరీ జవాన్లకు ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేస్తూ రిలీజ్ చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.
అయలాన్ 2 వచ్చేస్తుంది..
