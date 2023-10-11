Apps:
Nayanthara | Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌గా కోట్లాదిమంది ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ సంపాదించుకుంది నయనతార (Nayanthara). Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఒకే ఒక్క లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్ నయనతార అంటూ మ్యాగజైన్ షేర్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి.

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌గా కోట్లాదిమంది ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ సంపాదించుకుంది నయనతార (Nayanthara). ఈ ఏడాది పాన్ ఇండియా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ జవాన్‌లో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్‌ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంది. ఉమెన్‌ ఫ్యాషన్ మ్యాగజైన్‌ Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై తళుక్కున మెరిసింది. Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఒకే ఒక్క లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్ నయనతార అంటూ మ్యాగజైన్ షేర్ చేసిన ఫొటోలు ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి. తెలుపు రంగు షర్ట్‌, బ్లాక్ కోటు మ్యాచింగ్‌ బూట్లతో హొయలుపోతూ.. కెమెరాకు స్టన్నింగ్ ఫోజులిచ్చింది.

ELLE Indiaతో నయనతార తొలిసారి చేసిన సోలో కవర్ షూట్ చాలా గొప్పది. నయనతార చెన్నైలోని ఏషియన్ పెయింట్స్ బ్యూటిఫుల్ హోమ్స్ స్టూడియో స్పేస్‌లో చక్కర్లు కొట్టింది. ఆమె గమ్యం.. వివేకవంతమైన అభిరుచికి ప్రతిబింబించే ఫ్యాషన్ ర్యాక్..అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. నయనతార తాజా కవర్‌ పేజీ ఫొటోలు, వీడియో నెటిజన్లను కట్టిపడేస్తుంది. ఈ బ్యూటీ ప్రస్తుతం నయనతార 75 (Nayanthara 75), Test చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. ఈ రెండు తమిళ చిత్రాలు షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉన్నాయి.

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

