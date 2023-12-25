Apps:
Thalapathy 68 | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Vijay) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వచ్చిన చిత్రం దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోండగా.. ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఇవాళ క్రిస్మస్‌ను పురస్కరించుకొని శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు. అందరికీ మేరీ క్రిస్మస్‌.. ప్రేమను పంచుదాం.. దళపతి 68 అప్‌డేట్స్‌ త్వరలో వస్తున్నాయి.

ఫెస్టివ్‌ సీజన్‌ను ఎంజాయ్ చేయండి.. అంటూ విజయ్‌ అభిమానుల్లో జోష్‌ నింపే అప్‌డేట్ ఇచ్చి.. ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు. కాగా డిసెంబర్న 28న దళపతి 68 టైటిల్‌, ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ లాంఛ్‌ చేసేందుకు రెడీ అవుతుండగా.. జనవరి 1న సెకండ్‌ పోస్టర్‌ కూడా రాబోతుందని ఫిలింనగర్ సర్కిల్‌ టాక్‌. ఈ చిత్రంలో తెలుగు, తమిళం, కన్నడలో సూపర్ పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించుకున్న కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. మోస్ట్ ఎవెయిటెడ్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ దళపతి 68లో భాగమవడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది.

వన్‌ అండ్ ఓన్లీ దళపతి విజయ్‌తో స్క్రీన్‌ షేర్ చేసుకునే అవకాశమిచ్చిన వెంకట్‌ ప్రభుకు ధన్యవాదాలు.. అంటూ కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ డైరెక్టర్ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభుతో దిగిన ఫొటోను షేర్ చేయగా నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో పాన్ ఇండియా స్టోరీతో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో విజయ్ డ్యుయల్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తున్నాడని ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

 

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

