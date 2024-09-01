Bigg Boss 8 Telugu | బిగ్‌ బాస్‌ తెలుగు-8 సీజన్‌లో 14 మంది కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌.. ఫుల్‌ లిస్ట్‌ ఇదే..!

September 1, 2024 / 10:28 PM IST

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu | తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించేందుకు బిగ్‌ బాస్‌ వచ్చేశాడు. తెలుగు బిగ్‌ రియాలిటీ షో ఆదివారం అట్టహాసంగా ప్రారంభింది. షో ప్రారంభంలోనే హోస్ట్‌ నాగార్జున ఎప్పటిలాగే తనదైన స్టయిల్‌లో స్టెప్పులేస్తూ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు. బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి వెళ్లి ఎక్కడ ఏమున్నా.. ఈ సారి ప్రత్యేకతలు ఏంటో వివరించారు. బీబీహౌస్‌లోని గార్డెన్ ఏరియా, లివింగ్ రూమ్, బెడ్‌రూమ్స్‌ అన్నింటి ప్రత్యేకలను వివరించారు. ఈ సారి కంటెస్టెంట్లను ఒక్కొక్కరిని కాకుండా సరికొత్తగా జంటగా పంపారు. మేల్, ఫిమేల్ కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌ను జోడీగా చేస్తూ హౌస్‌లోకి పంపారు.

ఇక తొలి కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా టీవీ నటి యష్మీ గౌడ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. రెండో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా టీవీ నటుడు నిఖిల్‌ రాగా.. ఇద్దరిని జోడీగా హౌస్‌లోకి పంపారు నాగార్జున. ఆ తర్వాత పెళ్లిచూపులు ఫేమ్‌ అభయ్‌ నవీన్‌, టీవీ నటి ప్రేరణ జోడీగా చేసి హౌస్‌లోకి పంపారు. ఇక ఐదో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా హీరో ఆదిత్య ఓం, ఆరో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా ఆదిత్య ఓంకి బడ్డీగా ఆర్జీవీ హీరోయిన్‌ సోనియా ఆకుల ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఏడో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా ప్రముఖ యూట్యూబర్, సోషల్ మీడియా సెన్సేషన్ బెజవాడ బేబక్క.. ఎనిమిదో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా ఆర్‌జే శేఖర్‌ బాషా జోడీ హౌస్‌లోకి వెళ్లారు.

తొమ్మిదో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా బేబీ మూవీతో గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న కిర్రాక్‌ సీత, పదో కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా టీవీ నటుడు నాగమణికంట, 11వ కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా పృథ్విరాజ్‌, 12వ కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా ప్రముఖ యాంకర్‌ విష్ణుప్రియ భీమనేని, 13వ కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా ఈటీవీ ‘ఢీ’ ఫేమ్‌ నైనికా, 14వ కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా యూట్యూబర్‌, సోషల్ మీడియా ఇన్‌ఫ్లూయెన్సర్ నబీల్ ఆఫ్రిది బీబీహౌస్‌లోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు. షో మధ్యలో రానా దగ్గుబాటితో పాటు ‘35 – చిన్న కథ కాదు’ హీరోయిన్ నివేదా థామస్, హీరో విశ్వదేవ్ రాచకొండ, ‘సరిపోదా శనివారం’ మూవీ హీరో నాని, హీరోయిన్‌ ప్రియాంక హౌస్‌లోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు.

కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌ సరదాగా కొద్దిసేపు గడిపారు. వారితో గేమ్స్‌ ఆడించారు. ఈ సీజన్‌లో మొత్తం బీబీ హౌస్‌లోకి 14 మంది కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌ ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు. చివరకు దర్శకుడు అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి సైతం బీబీ హౌస్‌లోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు. చివరి ఇద్దరు కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌ ఆట ఆడించారు. ఇక ఈ సీజన్‌లో కెప్టెన్‌ ఉండడని.. దాంతో ఇమ్యూనిటీ కూడా ఉండదని నాగార్జున తెలిపారు. ఇక రేషన్‌ ఉండదని.. అన్‌లిమిటెడ్‌ అంటూ కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌కు శుభవార్త చెప్పారు. హౌస్‌లోకి వెళ్లిన దర్శకుడు అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ.. తాను ఎప్పుడూ ఎవిక్షన్‌ పాస్‌ సమయంలో వచ్చేవాడనని.. ఈ సారి ఫస్ట్‌వీక్‌లోనే ఒక కంటెస్టెంట్‌ని బయటకు తీసుకువెళ్లనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఇక చివరగా బిగ్‌బాస్‌ ప్రైజ్‌మనీ లిమిట్‌లెస్‌ అని.. ప్రైజ్‌మని ఎంత సంపాదించుకుంటే అంత అని కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌కి తెలిపారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా పలువురు కంటెస్టెంట్‌లో ఎవరు హౌస్‌లో ఉండేందుకు అర్హులు ఎవరు.. ఎవరు కాదు అని ఓటింగ్‌ చేయగా.. నలుగురు కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌ నాగమణి పేరు చెప్పారు. దాంతో అనిల్ రావిపుడి నాగమణిని తీసుకొని బయటకు వెళ్లిపోతున్నట్లుగా చెప్పి మళ్లీ హౌస్‌లోకి తీసుకువచ్చారు. చివరగా నలుగురు కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌తో గేమ్‌ ఆడించారు. చివరి గేమ్‌లో నైనిక-ఆఫ్రిది గేమ్‌ విన్‌ కాగా.. విష్ణుప్రియ- పృథ్విరాజ్‌ జోడీ ఓడిపోయింది.

