April 21, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

సివిల్స్ పేపర్ల మాదిరిగానే..

సివిల్ సర్వీసెస్ ఎగ్జామ్‌కున్నట్లే ఈఎస్‌ఈ ఎగ్జామ్ పేపర్లుంటాయి. తొలుత ప్రిలిమ్స్‌లో మొత్తం రెండు పేపర్లకు పరీక్ష నిర్వహిస్తారు. మొదటి పేపర్‌లో జనరల్ స్టడీస్, ఇంజినీరింగ్ ఆప్టిట్యూడ్, సెకండ్ పేపర్‌లో ఇంజినీరింగ్ అంశాలపై ప్రశ్నలుంటాయి. మొదటి పేపర్ 200 మార్కులకు, రెండో పేపర్ 300 మార్కులకుగాను నిర్వహిస్తారు. మొదటి పేపర్ 2 గంటల్లో, రెండో పేపర్ మూడు గంటల వ్యవధిలో రాయాలి. మెయిన్స్ పేపర్ 300 మార్కులకుగాను రాత పద్ధతిలో నిర్వహిస్తారు. ఈ పరీక్షను 3 గంటల వ్యవధిలో రాయాలి. పర్సనాలిటీ/ ఇంటర్వూ టెస్ట్‌ను 200 మార్కులకు నిర్వహిస్తారు.

మూడు స్టేజీల్లో ఎగ్జామ్..

ఈసారి ఇంజినీరింగ్ సర్వీసెస్ ఎగ్జామ్‌లో సమూల మార్పులు చేశారు. సివిల్ సర్వీసెస్ పరీక్ష తరహాలోనే ఇంజినీరింగ్ సర్వీసెస్ ఎగ్జామ్ ఉండనుంది. 1300 మార్కులకు పరీక్ష నిర్వహిస్తారు. మొత్తం మూడు స్థాయిల్లో పరీక్షను నిర్వహించనున్నారు. మార్పులు చేసిన పరీక్షా విధానాన్ని 2017 నుంచే అమలు చేయనున్నారు. మొదటి స్టేజ్‌లో ప్రిలిమ్స్, రెండోస్టేజ్‌లో మెయిన్స్, మూడోస్టేజ్‌లో పర్సనాలిటీటెస్ట్/ఇంటర్వూలను నిర్వహించి ఉద్యోగార్థులను ఎంపికచేసేలా మార్పులు చేశారు.

జనవరి నుంచే ఎగ్జామ్స్..

ఈఎస్‌ఈ పరీక్షలు జనవరి నుంచి నిర్వహించడానికి యూపీఎస్సీ కసరత్తు చేస్తున్నది. జనవరిలో ప్రిలిమ్స్, మేలో మెయిన్స్, సెప్టెంబర్/అక్టోబర్‌లో పర్సనాలిటీ టెస్ట్/ ఇంటర్వూలు నిర్వహించే అవకాశముంది. ఇప్పటికే యూపీఎస్సీ షెడ్యూళ్లను సిద్ధం చేస్తున్నది.

సిలబస్ మారినా నో టెన్షన్..

ఈఎస్‌ఈ పరీక్షకు గతంతో పోలిస్తే 20-30 శాతం సిలబస్ మారింది. అయినా ఆందోళన చెందాల్సిన పనిలేదు. ప్రశ్నపవూతాలను, బిట్లను ప్రాక్టీస్ చేయడం, రాతపరీక్షలో రాయాల్సిన కంటెంట్‌లాంటి అంశాలపై స్పష్టత వస్తే సులువుగా ఉద్యోగం పొందవచ్చు.

ఉద్యోగాలు..

ఐఈఎస్ దాటితే అనేక ఉద్యోగావకాశాలు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయి. సివిల్‌తో 12, మెకానికల్ ఇంజినీరింగ్‌తో 14, ఎలక్ట్రికల్ ఇంజినీరింగ్‌తో 11, ఎలక్ట్రానిక్, కమ్యూనికేషన్స్ ఇంజినీరింగ్‌తో 11 రకాల ఉద్యోగాలు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయి. భారతీయ రైల్వే, సెంట్రల్ ఎలక్ట్రికల్ అథారిటీ, సెంట్రల్ పబ్లిక్‌వర్క్ డిపార్ట్‌మెంట్, మిలిటరీ ఇంజినీర్ సర్వీసెస్, ఇండియన్ నేవీల్లో ఉద్యోగాలు పొందవచ్చు.

ఏయే విభాగాల్లో ఉద్యోగాలు?..

సివిల్ ఇంజినీరింగ్ :

Border Roads Engineering Service

Central Engineering Service

Central Water Engineering Service

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS)

Indian Railway Service of Engineers

Indian Railway Stores Service

Survey of India

Indian Inspection Services

P & T Building Works Service

Military Engineering Services ( QS & C )

మెకానికల్ ఇంజినీరింగ్ :

Border Roads Engineering Service

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service

Central Engineering Service

Central Power Engineering Service

Central Water Engineering Service

Indian Army Corps of EME

-Indian Defence Service of Engineers (Military Engineer Services)

-Indian Inspection Service (Directorate General of Supply and Disposals)

-Indian Naval Armament Service (Directorate of Naval Armament)

-Indian Naval Stores Service (Indian Navy)

-Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS)

-Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers

-Indian Railway Stores Service

-Indian Supply Service (Directorate General of Supply and Disposals)

ఎలక్ట్రానిక్ ఇంజినీరింగ్

-Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service (Central Public Works Department)

-Central Power Engineering Service (Central Electricity Authority)

-Indian Army Corps of EME (Electrical and Mechanical Engineers)

-Indian Defence Service of Engineers (Military Engineer Services)

-Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS)

-Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers

-Indian Railway Stores Service

-Indian Naval Armament Service (Directorate of Naval Armament)

-Indian Naval Stores Service (Indian Navy)

-Indian Supply Service (Directorate General of Supply and Disposals)

-P & T Building Works Service (DoT, Ministry of Communication & Information Technology)

ఎలక్ట్రానిక్స్ అండ్ టెలికమ్యూనికేషన్ ఇంజినీరింగ్

-Central Power Engineering Service (Central Electricity Authority)

-Indian Army Corps of EME (Electrical and Mechanical Engineers)

-Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS)

-Indian Radio Regulatory Service

-Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers

-Indian Railway Stores Service

-Indian Inspection Service (Directorate General of Supply and Disposals)

-Indian Naval Armament Service (Directorate of Naval Armament)

-Indian Naval Stores Service (Indian Navy)

-Indian Supply Service (Directorate General of Supply and Disposals)

-Indian Telecommunication Service