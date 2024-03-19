Suriya Kanguva Teaser Is Out Now

Kanguva Teaser | సూర్య, బాబీడియోల్‌ యాక్షన్‌ పార్టు అదిరింది.. గూస్‌బంప్స్‌ తెప్పించే కంగువ టీజర్‌

Kanguva Teaser | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తున్న తాజా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ కంగువ (Kanguva). మేకర్స్‌ అద్భుతాన్ని చూసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి.. మీ వ్యక్తిగత స్క్రీన్లను మంటపెట్టించేందుకు టీజర్ రాబోతుంది.. అంటూ ట్వీ్ట్‌ చేశారని తెలిసిందే.

Kanguva Teaser | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య (Suriya) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తున్న తాజా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ కంగువ (Kanguva). పీరియాడిక్ యాక్షన్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో సూర్య 42 ప్రాజెక్ట్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీకి శివ (siva) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన గ్లింప్స్ ‌(Kanguva Glimpse) వీడియో, పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తూ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నాయి. మేకర్స్‌ అద్భుతాన్ని చూసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి.. మీ వ్యక్తిగత స్క్రీన్లను మంటపెట్టించేందుకు టీజర్ రాబోతుంది.. అంటూ ట్వీ్ట్‌ చేశారని తెలిసిందే.

ముందుగా ప్రకటించిన ప్రకారం మేకర్స్‌ Kanguva Teaserను లాంఛ్ చేశారు. సూర్య, బాబీడియోల్‌ పోటీ పడి మరీ తమలోని కొత్త యాంగిల్‌ను పరిచయం చేయబోతున్నట్టు గూస్‌ బంప్స్‌ తెప్పించే యాక్షన్‌ సన్నివేశాలతో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. బాబీ డియోల్ ఉధిరన్‌ పాత్రలో భయపెట్టించబోతున్నట్టు తాజా టీజర్‌తో అర్థమవుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే కంగువ నుంచి షేర్ చేసిన సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌లో సూర్య ఓ వైపు వారియర్‌గా కత్తి పట్టుకుని.. మరోవైపు స్టైలిష్ లుక్‌లో మ్యాజిక్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు.

ఈ చిత్రంలో దిశాపటానీ ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే బాబీడియోల్‌ Udhiran లుక్‌లో రక్తంతో ఉన్న చేయి థ్రిల్లింగ్ లుక్‌ షేర్ చేయగా.. నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. స్టూడియో గ్రీన్-యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న కంగువ ౩డీ ఫార్మాట్‌లో కూడా సందడి చేయనుంది. సూర్యకు అదిరిపోయే ఆల్బమ్స్ అందించిన రాక్‌ స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి. కంగువ ఈ ఏడాది ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుండగా.. రిలీజ్‌ డేట్‌పై క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

Exclusive :#Thangalaan Release ⚡ Postponed New Release Date Update Coming 🔜 2024 Summer Release Plan Movie Team 🎥#Kanguva Release Not For Summer ⛱️ This Postponed To 2024 September Or Diwali 🎇 Special Release Plan Tow Big Movies Production By @StudioGreen2 Waiting For… pic.twitter.com/dm9iR4oIO6 — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) December 17, 2023

