Chiranjeevi | ఈ జీవితమే అమ్మది.. చిరంజీవి మదర్స్‌ డే స్టిల్ వైరల్

Chiranjeevi Mothers Day Special Still Goes Viral

Chiranjeevi | అమ్మను మించి దైవమున్నదా.. ఆత్మను మించి అద్దమున్నదా.. జగమే పలికే శాశ్వత సత్యమిదే.. అందరినీ కనే శక్తి అమ్మ ఒక్కతే.. అవతార పురుషుడైనా ఓ అమ్మకు కొడుకే.. అంటూ అమ్మ గొప్పతనాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ డాక్టర్‌ సినారె రాసిన ఈ పాట ఎంత పాపులర్‌ అయ్యిందో ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. ఇవాళ మదర్స్‌ డే (Mothers day) సందర్భంగా అంతా ఈ పాటను గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ అమ్మ పట్ల ఉన్న ప్రేమను చాటుకుంటూ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

టాలీవుడ్‌ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) తల్లి అంజనా దేవికి మదర్స్ డే శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. జన్మనిచ్చి, పెంచి, పోషించిన అమ్మకు ఈ ఒక రోజు ఏంటి ..ప్రతి రోజు అమ్మదే.. ఈ జీవితమే అమ్మది.. అంటూ తల్లి, సతీమణి సురేఖతో కలిసి దిగిన ఫొటోను ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. ఇప్పుడీ స్టిల్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

చిరు ప్రస్తుతం బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ దర్శకత్వంలో విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో న‌టిస్తుండ‌గా.. ర‌మ్య ప‌సుపులేటి, సుర‌భి ఈషా చావ్లా, ఆష్రిత వేముగంటి నండూరి కీల‌క పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. మేక‌ర్స్ ఇప్ప‌టికే షేర్ చేసిన విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. ఇక టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీతోపాటు అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.

చిరు ఫొటోలపై ఓ లుక్కేయండి మరి..

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

 

