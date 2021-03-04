Never give up

When Kartik and his sister, Kavya, move from Kolkata to Rourkela, they’re very upset over moving to a new place and leaving behind their close friends. It was especially frightening for Kartik because he knew that the people at his new school would judge him for having a disability. Unfortunately, he is treated as an outcast, as a freak even though he is just one of them, trying hard to make a friend. However, what really tears him apart is his football coach refusing to let him be on the football team. The football field was the one place where he felt like the best version of himself. The only place where he felt a true sense of belonging and now, it felt like his home was snatched away from him. Will Kartik be able to beat the odds and convince the coach of his dedication to the game? Trust us this book will help teach your child the value of a good moral of never giving up.





