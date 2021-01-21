John And Father

A boy named John was upset. His father found him crying. When his father asked John why he was crying, he said that he had a lot of problems in his life. His father simply smiled and asked him to get a potato, an egg, and some coffee beans. He placed them in three bowls. He then asked John to feel their texture and then fill each bowl with water. John did as he had been told. His father then boiled all three bowls. Once the bowls had cooled down, John’s father asked him to feel the texture of the different food items again. John noticed that the potato had become soft and its skin was peeling off easily; the egg had become harder and tougher; the coffee beans had completely changed and filled the bowl of water with aroma and flavour.

