బుధవారం 20 జనవరి 2021
Zindagi - Jan 20, 2021 , 00:02:26

The Man and the Lion

The Man and the Lion

A Lion and a Man chanced to travel in a company through the forest. They soon began to quarrel, for each of them boasted that he and his kind were far superior to the other both in strength and mind.

Now they reached a clearing in the forest and there stood a statue. It was a representation of Heracles in the act of tearing the jaws of the Nemean Lion.See, said the man, that’s how strong we are! The King of Beasts is like wax in our hands!

Ho! laughed the Lion, a Man made that statue. It would have been quite a different scene had a Lion made it!

Moral: It all depends on the point of view, and who tells the story. Always trust your own wit and try to judge the circumstances.

RELATED NEWS
కమలా హ్యారిస్‌ అను నేను..
కమలా హ్యారిస్‌ అను నేను..
ఆరుపదుల్లో..అదిరిపోయే ఆదాయం
ఆరుపదుల్లో..అదిరిపోయే ఆదాయం
మిల్లెట్స్‌ టిక్కీ
మిల్లెట్స్‌ టిక్కీ

More

Previous Article సాయం చేసే ముందు..
Next Article తొక్కలోనే ఎక్కువ!
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
హువావేకు చిప్‌ల స‌ర‌ఫ‌రాపై ట్రంప్ నిషేధం డ్రాగన్‌పై ట్రంప్ క‌న్నెర్ర‌
నా సినిమా ఎవరైనా చూస్తారా అనుకున్నా : విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ నా సినిమా ఎవరైనా చూస్తారా అనుకున్నా : విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ
సర్జరీమంత్ర సర్జరీమంత్ర
రూ.1,883 కోట్ల మద్యం తాగేశారు రూ.1,883 కోట్ల మద్యం తాగేశారు
ఏ క్షణమైనా ప్రకటించే అవకాశం ఏ క్షణమైనా ప్రకటించే అవకాశం
ఆటా ప్రెసిడెంట్‌గా భువ‌నేశ్ బుజాల బాధ్య‌త‌ల స్వీకర‌ణ‌ ఆటా ప్రెసిడెంట్‌గా భువ‌నేశ్ బుజాల బాధ్య‌త‌ల స్వీకర‌ణ‌
పనులను ప్రారంభించాలి: అదనపు కలెక్టర్‌ పనులను ప్రారంభించాలి: అదనపు కలెక్టర్‌
ఇంగ్లాండ్‌తో తొలి రెండు టెస్టులకు భారత జట్టు ప్రకటన ఇంగ్లాండ్‌తో తొలి రెండు టెస్టులకు భారత జట్టు ప్రకటన
నా గురించే ఆలోచిస్తున్నావా చైతూ: స‌మంత‌ నా గురించే ఆలోచిస్తున్నావా చైతూ: స‌మంత‌
పీఎఫ్‌ కార్యాలయంలో సీబీఐ తనిఖీలు.. ఉద్యోగిపై కేసు పీఎఫ్‌ కార్యాలయంలో సీబీఐ తనిఖీలు
TRENDING
హాస్పిటల్‌లో ‘RRR’ హీరోయిన్ అలియా భట్..!
వ‌రుణ్‌ధావ‌న్ పెండ్లికి రానున్న స్టార్ హీరోలు..!
పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మార్షల్ ఆర్ట్స్ నేర్చుకున్నదే అందుక‌ట..!
విజయ్ దేవరకొండపై భారీ బ‌డ్జెట్ వ‌ర్క‌వుట్ అయ్యేనా..?
'వ‌కీల్‌సాబ్' కామిక్ బుక్ క‌వ‌ర్ లుక్ అదిరింది
శింబును వెలేసిన నిర్మాతల మండలి..?
మీరారాజ్‌పుత్ హొయ‌లు చూడ‌త‌ర‌మా..!
’అల్లుడు అదుర్స్’ క‌లెక్ష‌న్ల‌లో వెన‌క‌బ‌డిందా..?
కామెడీ ట‌చ్‌తో ‘బంగారు బుల్లోడు’ ట్రైలర్
భాయ్‌ఫ్రెండ్ గురించి చెప్పిన తాప్సీ

To advertise on Namasthe Telangana website contact [email protected]

The contents of this site are ©️ 2020 Telangana Publications pvt. Ltd

Resources

logo