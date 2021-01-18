A Rich Man and His Son

A rich mans son was graduating college. For months, the son was asking his father for a new car, knowing that his father had more than enough money. When graduation day came, the young mans father called him into the study. The father handed him a wrapped gift and congratulated him about his graduation and his achievement. Looking disappointed, the son opened the gift to find a lovely, leather bound journal, with the young mans name embossed on the cover. He angrily raised his voice, threw down the journal and stormed out. The young man had not seen his father since graduation day. He became successful and was wealthy like his father, with a beautiful home and family. He came to realize his father was aging and it may be time to put the past behind them. Just then, he received a message that his father had passed, and he had to return home to take care of the estate. As the mourning son regretfully returned home, he began searching through his fathers important papers and saw that still new journal, just as he had left it. He opened it, and as he flipped through the pages a car key dropped from the back of the journal. A dealer tag was attached to the key that read Paid in full. Wherever this car takes you, write about it to remember it forever. Love, Dad







Moral : No matter what you expect, be grateful for what you are given. It may be more of a blessing than you think.