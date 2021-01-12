A little boy named Raju lived in the city but during every summer break; he would visit his grandfather’s house in the village. In one such break, Raju decided to learn to swim and joined a local swimming class in the village. On his first day, he met a rainbow fish and started to have a little chit chat with it. The fish started to express their sadness about how human beings trap them to catch them from the river and sell them to the market and how they trap those little colorful fishes in an aquarium. Raju promised the rainbow fish that he would let go of all the fish he owned in his aquarium. The rainbow fish smiled, tickled his feet, and bid him goodbye.





