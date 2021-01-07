Practice and Study

A sad girl Emily is 8 years old. She lives in a big house. She has a huge room. She has many toys and she has a lot of friends. But Emily is not happy. She has a secret. She doesnt want to tell anyone about her secret. She feels embarrassed. The problem is that if nobody knows about it, there is no one that can help her. Emily doesnt write her homework. When there is an exam she gets sick. She doesnt tell anyone, but the truth is she cant read and write. Emily doesnt remember the letters of the alphabet. One day, Emilys teacher finds out. She sees that Emily cant write on the board. She calls her after class and asks her to tell the truth. Emily says, It is true. I dont know how to read and write. The teacher listens to her. She wants to help Emily. She tells her, Thats ok. You can read and write if we practice together. So Emily and her teacher meet every day after class. They practice together. Emily works hard. Now she knows how to read and write!

