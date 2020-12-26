The Ugly Duckling

A long time ago, a farmer had a duck, which laid 4 eggs. After a few days, all eggs hatched. Three ducklings looked like their mom and the fourth one looked different. It was big and grey. All other ducklings started making fun of him, as they started calling him ugly.After some days the sad duckling ran away to a river nearby. There he saw beautiful white swans. After seeing their beauty he wanted to drown in the river. But when he looked at his reflection in the river, he realized he was not an ugly duckling but a beautiful Swan!



Moral: You are beautiful just the way you are.