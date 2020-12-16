The Shepherd’s Mistake

Once upon a time, there lived a shepherd. Every morning, he used to take out his sheep to graze in the field. While his sheep could graze, he would sit and watch them grazing. One day, he was sitting in the field and his sheeps were grazing the field. Suddenly, he saw a wolf behind a tree. The shepherd got afraid as he thought that the wolf would harm his sheeps. He took his flock of sheep back home. The wolf followed the flock of sheep and did not harm them.One day, he was called at home. The shepherd thought that his sheeps would be safe with the wolf. Shepherd called the wolf and let it live in his farm and he went home.After a few days the shepherd returned back. On reaching his home he saw that the wolf had eaten up most of his sheeps. Only a few sheep were left. He took a stick and made the wolf exit from his farm. The shepherd sat in the corner and said, “lt was my fault. I am a foolish man. I trusted my sheep.” He went inside his house and cried. Now he could not get his sheeps back again.



MORAL :We should not trust everyone easily.