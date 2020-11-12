The crow and the Snake

Once upon a time there lived a pair of crows on a huge mango tree. One morning, when the crows went in search of food, the snake crawled up the tree and ate some of the eggs. When the crows came back, they were shocked to find some eggs missing.



As the days passed, the snake grew greedy and ate up all the eggs. The fed up crows decided to ask their friend, the wise fox for advice. The fox came up with a plan. In the morning, go to the river bank, he said. When the ladies from the royal family come to bath, just pick up a necklace and drop it into the snake’s hole.

Next morning, the female crow did as told. Seeing this, the royal guards chased the crow and reached the snake‘s hole, When the snake came out, one of the guards took out his spear and killed the snake. The crows were happy and lived happily on the same tree .

MORAL : If you are wise, you can overcome the greatest hurdle.