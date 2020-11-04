Two friends and the Bear

Once there were two friends who were crossing the jungle. After some time they saw a bear coming towards them. Then, one of the friends quickly climbed the nearby tree and the other one did not know how to climb the tree. So he lays down on the ground holding his breath.



The bear reaches near him and sniffs him in the ear. After some time the bear left the place, thinking the man was dead.Now the other friend climbed down and asked his friend, what did the bear said to him in his ear? He replied, to be safe from the fake friends.

Moral: Beware of fake friends.



