There lived a washerman who had a lazy donkey. Whenever Ramu called the donkey. he pretended to be sick. Ramu was fed up with his donkey. One day Ramu had to take a heap of clothes to the river to wash. The donkey knew that Ramu would load the clothes, so he escaped from the courtyard. Then the donkey went to a lonely place and slept under a mango tree.



Suddenly a dust storm blew so hard mango hit the donkeys head. Startled, he sat up to see what was happening. He looked around and dust got into the eyes. Then he went back home to save from the storm but he was afraid of Ramus beating. With great difficulty he walked back. When Ramu saw the donkey, he patted his back and said,Ah, you are back! l was so worried! The donkey brayed happily and decided never to be lazy again.