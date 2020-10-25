Two Cats and the Monkey

One day there were two cats found a piece of bread. But they kept fighting for it. The first cat said it was his, but the second cat refused and claimed it to be his. The clever monkey that was walking their way decided to help them. He took the bread and told them that he would split it in half and share it equally with them.

The cats agreed. But when he did this, one piece was bigger than the other. So he took a bite to make it equal. But this time, the other piece was bigger. This went on for a while. He kept taking a bite off from each bread to make sure it was the same size. However, in the end, he ate up the whole bread.

The angry cats asked him why he did that, and the clever monkey replied saying that if they had dealt with the problem on their own, this wouldn’t have happened, but since they were stupid and could not do that, they both lost what they could have. The glad monkey went home while the two cats remained hungry.



