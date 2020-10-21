బుధవారం 21 అక్టోబర్ 2020
Zindagi - Oct 21, 2020 , 00:23:16

The Fox and The Grapes

The Fox and The Grapes

Once upon a time there was a fox that lived in a big forest. One afternoon the fox was walking through the forest and spotted a bunch of grapes hanging from over a lofty branch.  Just the thing to quench my thirst, he thought. Taking a few steps back, the fox jumped and just missed the hanging grapes. Again the fox took a few paces back and tried to reach them but still failed. Giving up finally, he looked up in contempt and said as he walked away, Those grapes surely must be sour. I wouldnt eat them even if they were served to me on a golden dish.

Moral: Its easy to despise what you cannot have.

RELATED NEWS
బుట్టబొమ్మకు..బుట్టపూసల హారం!
బుట్టబొమ్మకు..బుట్టపూసల హారం!
యూట్యూబ్‌లో బతుకమ్మ ట్రెండింగ్‌ చందమామ
యూట్యూబ్‌లో బతుకమ్మ ట్రెండింగ్‌ చందమామ
రుజువు లేని ఫిర్యాదు
రుజువు లేని ఫిర్యాదు

More

Previous Article సంక్షోభ నిర్వహణ
Next Article రుజువు లేని ఫిర్యాదు
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
కేసీఆర్‌ నాయకత్వంలో అన్ని వర్గాలకు లబ్ధి కేసీఆర్‌ నాయకత్వంలో అన్ని వర్గాలకు లబ్ధి
రైతులు ఆందోళన చెందొద్దు రైతులు ఆందోళన చెందొద్దు
బాల‌కృష్ణ 'న‌ర్త‌నశాల' ఫ‌స్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్ బాల‌కృష్ణ 'న‌ర్త‌నశాల' ఫ‌స్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్
నాయినికి మంత్రుల పరామర్శ నాయినికి మంత్రుల పరామర్శ
ఇక మనదగ్గరే 'ఇంగువ‌' పంట.. దీంతో లాభాలెన్నో! ఇక మనదగ్గరే 'ఇంగువ‌' పంట.. దీంతో లాభాలెన్నో!
అవసరమైతే.. మరింత సాయం అవసరమైతే.. మరింత సాయం
చెదిరిన గూడుకు చేదోడు... చెదిరిన గూడుకు చేదోడు...
ఏపీ టీడీపీ అధ్యక్షుడిగా అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ టీడీపీకి కొత్త బాస్‌..
భారత్‌లో ఉగ్రదాడులకు పాకిస్థాన్‌ భారీ కుట్ర భారత్‌లో ఉగ్రదాడులకు పాకిస్థాన్‌ భారీ కుట్ర
రెండ్రోజులు 17 జిల్లాల్లో భారీ వానలు రెండ్రోజులు 17 జిల్లాల్లో భారీ వానలు
TRENDING
ఈ న‌టుడెవ‌రో గుర్తు ప‌ట్టండి చూద్దాం..!
రేపు పెద్ద స‌ర్ ఫ్రైజ్ ఉంద‌న్న‌ పూజాహెగ్డే..వీడియో
ట్విట‌ర్ అకౌంట్ డిలీట్ చేసిన బ్ర‌హ్మాజీ..!
ఆ డాక్ట‌ర్ ద‌గ్గ‌ర డ్యాన్స్ నేర్చుకుంటా: హృతిక్ రోష‌న్
వ‌ర్క్ ను వ‌ర్షం ఆప‌లేదు..ర‌కుల్ షూటింగ్ వీడియో
ప‌వ‌న్ క‌ల్యాణ్ కాదు..ర‌వితేజ‌నేన‌ట ‌!
అద్భుతం చేయాలనుకున్నా..అదే 'మనసంతా నువ్వే'
అక్టోబ‌ర్ 24న బాల‌కృష్ణ 'న‌‌ర్త‌న‌శాల' రీమేక్ వీడియో రిలీజ్
వ‌ర‌ద నీటిలో న‌టుడు బ్ర‌హ్మాజీ ఇల్లు..ఫొటోలు
43 ఏండ్ల స్నేహం..కృష్ణం రాజు ట్వీట్

To advertise on Namasthe Telangana website contact [email protected]

The contents of this site are ©️ 2020 Telangana Publications pvt. Ltd

Resources

logo