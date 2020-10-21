The Fox and The Grapes

Once upon a time there was a fox that lived in a big forest. One afternoon the fox was walking through the forest and spotted a bunch of grapes hanging from over a lofty branch. Just the thing to quench my thirst, he thought. Taking a few steps back, the fox jumped and just missed the hanging grapes. Again the fox took a few paces back and tried to reach them but still failed. Giving up finally, he looked up in contempt and said as he walked away, Those grapes surely must be sour. I wouldnt eat them even if they were served to me on a golden dish.



Moral: Its easy to despise what you cannot have.