The Ox and the Frog

One day, an ox was drinking at a pool. Suddenly, hevvalked on a brood of young frogs and crushed one of them to death. The mother frog was coming up. She found one of her sons and inquired of his brothers what had become of him. One of the brothers replied, ear mother, he is dead. A very huge beast with four great feet came to the pool, and crushed him to death with his cloven heel.‘ The frog, puffing herself, inquired, ‘Was the beast so big in size? Stop, mother, to puff yourself out,‘ said her son, ‘and do not be angry. I assure you, sooner burst than successfully imitate the hugeness of that monster.‘

