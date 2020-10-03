Idle Tortoise

One day the tortoise was roaming in the jungle. The tortoise saw an eagle resting on a tree top.The tortoise went to the eagle and asked him, "Can l also sit like you and do nothing?" The eagle answered, "Sure, why not." The tortoise smiled and sat on the ground below the eagle. The tortoise rested there for hours. Soon the tortoise went in a deep sleep. Suddenly a hunter came in his jeep to the forest to hunt a tortoise. The hunter suddenly saw a tortoise sleeping under a tree. The hunter got down from the jeep and silently went to the tortoise. The hunter took his net and caught the tortoise.





