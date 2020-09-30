There was a farmer who had a horse and a goat. One day, the horse became ill, so the farmer called the vet. The vet said, “Well, your horse has a virus. He must take this medicine for three days. I'll come back on the fourth day and if he's not better, we're going to have to put him down.”The goat went to the horse and said, "My friend get up or else they're going to put you to sleep” On the second and the third day, the horse was given the medicine. One the fourth day, the vet came and examined the horse. Then he said, "Unfortunately, we're going to have to put him down tomorrow.” After they left, the goat approached the horse and said, "Listen pal, it's now or never! Come on! Get up!" All of a sudden, the owner saw the horse running in the field and began shouting, “My horse is cured. We must have a grand party. Let's kill the goat".

MORAL :Nobody truly knows which employee actually deserves the merit of success, or who’s actually contributing the necessary support to make things happen.