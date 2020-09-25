The Hungry Mouses

There lived a mouse that was hungry from many days. She could find no food at all. She looked here and there, but found no food. Hence, she grew thin. One day the mouse found a basket full of corn. There was a small hole in the basket. She went inside and began to eat the corn greedily. As she was very hungry, she went on eating and eating. Now, she had grown very fat.

After the meal, the mouse tried to come out of the basket, she could not. Now, she was too fat to pass through the hole.She said, How shall I come out? Just then a rat came along, and he heard the mouse. The rat said, Mouse, if you want to come out of the basket, you must wait till you have grown as thin were when you went in.



