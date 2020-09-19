The Deer Teacher

One day a doe brought her son to a wise deer teacher. She said to the teacher, My dear master, please teach my son tricks to save himself from danger. The teacher agreed and started teaching from the next day.

For the first few days, he took the lessons, but as the days passed it became restless. He was interested in playing rather than learning tricks to save himself from dangers. Soon he also started missing his classes.

One day, while playing, he stepped on to a snare and got trapped. When his mother got to know about the incident, she broke into tears. The teacher went up to her and said, Dear sister, sorry for what happened to your son. I tried to teach him, but he was not willing to learn.

MORAL :A teacher can’t do anything , if student is not willing to learn.